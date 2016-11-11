Search
    Thursday scoreboard

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:14 a.m.

    Thursday Night Scoreboard

    West Region Volleyball Tournament

    First round

    Bismarck Century def. Bismarck St. Mary's 25-10, 25-12, 25-13

    Bismarck High def. Minot 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

    Bismarck Legacy def. Dickinson 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

    Jamestown def. Mandan 25-16, 25-14, 25-18

    Region 1 tournament

    Third-place match

    Hankinson def. Central Cass 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8

    Championship

    Kindred def. Fargo Oak Grove 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

    Region 3 tournament

    Third-place match

    South Border def. Oakes 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18

    Championship

    LaMoure def. Carrington 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13

    Region 4 tournament

    Third-place match

    Harvey-Wells County def. Dakota Prairie 25-9, 9-25, 25-23, 25-14

    Championship

    Langdon-Edmore-Munich def. North Star 25-23, 25-8, 25-20

    College football

    Valley City State 17, 14 Southeastern College 13

    College basketball

    Men

    (21)Midland University 73, 14 Dakota State 63

    Women

    Rocky Mountain College 69, 22 Dickinson State 64

