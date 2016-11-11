Thursday scoreboard
Thursday Night Scoreboard
West Region Volleyball Tournament
First round
Bismarck Century def. Bismarck St. Mary's 25-10, 25-12, 25-13
Bismarck High def. Minot 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
Bismarck Legacy def. Dickinson 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
Jamestown def. Mandan 25-16, 25-14, 25-18
Region 1 tournament
Third-place match
Hankinson def. Central Cass 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8
Championship
Kindred def. Fargo Oak Grove 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Region 3 tournament
Third-place match
South Border def. Oakes 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18
Championship
LaMoure def. Carrington 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13
Region 4 tournament
Third-place match
Harvey-Wells County def. Dakota Prairie 25-9, 9-25, 25-23, 25-14
Championship
Langdon-Edmore-Munich def. North Star 25-23, 25-8, 25-20
College football
Valley City State 17, 14 Southeastern College 13
College basketball
Men
(21)Midland University 73, 14 Dakota State 63
Women
Rocky Mountain College 69, 22 Dickinson State 64