Sports shorts

Schaefer, a 6-foot-1 guard from Carrington, averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season for the Rockets, earning all-district honors.

Minot State, coached by former Jamestown College coach Matt Murken, plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at the NCAA Division II level.

Open swimming offered at JHS

Open swimming is available at the Jamestown High School pool over the next several months.

Supervised swimming will be held Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Certified lifeguards will be on duty. There is no charge.

Dates are Nov. 13, 16, 20, 27, 30; Dec. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21; Jan. 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 25, 29; Feb. 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26; March 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29.