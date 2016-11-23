Senior Luke Wertz was named to the first team defense. Wertz, a linebacker, led the Thunder in tackles and was second in tackles-for-loss. He was also the team’s leading receiver with 525 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

Brennen Vance and Lane Hanson were named to the second team. Vance, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, was the Thunder’s second-leading receiver. He also had five interceptions, including one in the championship game.

Hanson, a junior had nine sacks from his defensive end spot. He also two receiving touchdowns.

Carrington had two players selected.

Senior lineman Bradee Schroeder was named to the first team. Kaden Wolsky, a sophomore fullback/linebacker, was named to the second team.

Also named to the second team was Harvey-Wells County senior cornerback/wide receiver Trevor Schimke.

Class A all-state

First team offense

Quarterbacks: Jr. Jacob Delvo. Langdon-Munich. Sr. Jacob Hanson. Milnor-North Sargent. Sr. Wyatt Carr, Hazen. Running backs: Sr. Royce Verkuehlen, Larimore. Jr. Clayton Grueneich, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm. Sr. Dillon Jepson, Killdeer. Sr. Cole Dauphinais, Minot Ryan. Wide receivers: Jr. Anfernee Economy, Langdon-Munich. Sr. Zane Besler, Heart River. Tight end: Sr. Tanner Johnson, Des Lacs-Burlington. Linemen: Sr. Levi Hofer, Larimore. Sr. Bradee Schroeder, Carrington. Sr Justin Helseth, Velva-Sawyer. Sr. Ty Truchan, Killdeer.

First team defense

Linemen: Sr. Caleb Hofer, Larimore. Soph. Adam Neustel, Milnor-North Sargent. Sr. Jordan Will, Minot Ryan. Linebackers: Sr. Jackson Hankey, Park River-Fordville-Lankin. Sr. Brody Wagner, Larimore. Sr. Andrew Jones, Northern Cass. Sr. Luke Wertz, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm. Sr. Konner Beeter, Minot Ryan. Defensive backs: Sr. Brant Bohmert, Northern Cass. Sr. Rylan Bachmeier, Des Lacs-Burlington. Sr. Trent Marquart, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn.

Second team

Larimore: Sr. Elijah Holter. Sr. Monty Hendrickson; Park River/F-L. Sr. Adam Johnson. Langdon-Munich: Jr. Connor Tetrault. Jr. Chase Peebles. Northern Cass: Sr. Nick Nelson. Sr. Brendan Salander; Jr. Matt Wika. Harvey-Wells County: Sr. Trevor Schimke. Fargo Oak Grove: Jr. Ben Hoggarth. Carrington: Soph. Kaden Wolsky. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm: Sr. Brennen Vance; Jr. Lane Hanson. Lewis & Clark/Our Redeemer’s: Sr. Alex Nelson, sr. Cody Hamilton. Des Lacs-Burlington: Jr. Josh Knutson, Sr. Dylan Schestler, Sr. Seth Hanenberg. Minot Ryan: Jr. Chris Sowitch. Garrison-Max: Sr. Sam Larson. Hazen: Sr. Quentin Corcoran, jr. Thomas Leintz, soph. Jacob Klein. Killdeer: Jr. Garrett LeMieux, Sr. Rope Smith. Velva-Sawyer: Soph. Hayden Lee.