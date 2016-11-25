Sports shorts for Nov 25, 2016
E-E-K's Wertz earns all-state honors
Luke Wertz of Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm was named to the Class A all-state team.
Wertz, a senior linebacker and tight end for the state champion Thunder, was named to the first team defense.
Wertz led the Thunder in tackles and was second in tackles-for-loss. He also ranked as the Thunder's leading receiver with 510 yards and eight touchdowns.
Wertz was inadvertently omitted from the Class A all-state story which was published in Wednesday's edition of the Sun.
Prowl Bantam A drops opener
The Jamestown-Valley City Prowl Bantam A hockey team dropped its season opener to the West Fargo Stampede 5-2 last weekend.
Alex Senf and Cooper Allen tallied goals for the Prowl, who tied the game 2-all in the third period before the Stampede scored the final three goals, the last an empty-netter.
Jacoby Nold and Lyndon Orr were credited with assists. Riley Gerhardt finished with 41 saves in goal.