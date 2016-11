Central Dakota's Fletcher named all-state

Valley City had four players named all-state.

Offensive lineman Drew Oberlander was named to the first team offense, while defensive back Eli Allen was chosen for the first team defense for the Hi-Liners.

Valley City running back Nate Rodriguez was named to the second team as was lineman Drew Jacobson.

State champion Bismarck St. Mary's had six players named to the first team.

In Class AAA, two-time defending state champion Bismarck had four players named to the first team offense, including junior quarterback Jakob Olson. Defensive lineman Seth Braun and linebacker Jacob Rader repeated as first team selections on defense. In all, the Patriots had eight players earn all-state honors, the most of any team.

The all-state teams are selected by the state's coaches.

All-State Teams

(Selected by the coaches)

Class AA

First team offense

Quarterbacks: Sr. Ethan Lingen, Kindred; Sr. Matt Burd, Fargo Shanley; Jr. Cole Gendreau, Bismarck St. Mary's. Running backs: Jr. Marcus Niemann, Grafton; Sr. Kurt Dickhut, St. Mary's. Wide receivers: Sr. Brock Benson, Kindred. Jr. Noah Sickler, Dickinson Trinity. Sr. Nicky Zink, Kindred. Offensive linemen: Sr. Justin Dekeyser, Shanley; Jr. Jared Palluck, Kindred; Sr. Ian Brown and Sr. Sam Harris, St. Mary's; Sr. Drew Oberlander, Valley City.

First team defense

Linemen: Jr. Jack Camrud, Hillsboro-Central Valley. Sr. Kolby Johnson, Shanley. Sr. Chaunsey Turner, St. Mary's. Jr. Jaydn Ewing, Watford City. Linebackers: Sr. Luke Hastings, Hillsboro-CV. Jr. Jake Kava, Shanley. Sr. Cole Spies and Sr. Jacob Sheetz, St. Mary's. Defensive backs: Sr. Tate Camas and sr. Andrew Jahnke, Central Cass. Sr. Eli Allen, Valley City. Sr. Reece Hoherz, Beulah.

Second team (no position designation)

Hillsboro-Central Valley: Sr. Kyle Henningsgard, Sr. Austin Reed. Grafton: Sr. J.C. Martinez, Sr. Jason Garza. Central Dakota: Sr. David Fletcher. Fargo Shanley: Jr. Josh Johnson, Soph. Haley Bucholz, Sr. Kadin Kelsch. Wahpeton: Jr. Aaron Deike, Sr. Kyle Bjugstad. Maple Valley-Enderlin: Sr. Peter Lindgren, Jr. Dustin Kasowski. Kindred: Sr. Derek Houska. Central Cass: Jr. Carson Rieniets. Valley City: Sr. Nate Rodriguez, Sr. Drew Jacobson. Beulah: Jr. Derek Ferebee, Jr. Mikey Morris, sr. Matt Schnabel, sr. Loagen Senn. Dickinson Trinity: Soph. Kaden Kuntz, Sr. Lucas Jones. Stanley: Sr. Logan Aadnes. Turtle Mountain: Sr. Jackson Davis; Watford City: Jr. Jackson Faller, Jr. Jarek Hogue.

Class AAA

First team offense

Quarterbacks: Sr. Jack Pifer, Fargo South; Jr. Jason Hoekstra, Bismarck Legacy; Jr. Jakob Olson, Bismarck Century. Running backs: Sr. Chase Teiken, West Fargo. Sr. Alex York, Fargo Davies; Sr. Lucas Butts, Bismarck High. Wide receivers: Sr. Zach Dahlen, Devils Lake. Sr. Luke Little, Bismarck Century; Sr. Jack Sullivan, Bismarck High. Linemen: Sr. Zach Willis, West Fargo; Sr. Philip Walter and Sr. Jayce LaPray, Bismarck Century; Jr. Logan Krueger, Minot; Sr. Preston Mayer, Bismarck High.

First team defense

Linemen: Sr. Brandon Metz and Sr. Drake Fleshe, West Fargo; Sr. Seth Braun, Century; Sr. Kade Lindquist, Minot. Linebackers: Jr. Victor Isaak, South; Sr. Hayden Reynolds, West Fargo Sheyenne; Sr. Jacob Rader, Century; Sr. Justin Bergquist, Bismarck High. Defensive backs: Sr. Haboniman Simon, West Fargo; Sr. Brett Lunde, Minot; Jr. Kade Lynch, Century.

Second team

Grand Forks Red River: Sr. Will Rakowski, Sr. Nick Stahl, Sr. Zach Gutterud. Devils Lake: Sr. Jake Mertens, Sr. Hunter Fee. West Fargo Sheyenne: Sr. Jesse Shorma, Sr. Noah Mammour; Fargo South: Sr. Zander Luckoski. Jr. Tanner Beaton. Fargo North: Sr. Adam Hummel, Sr. Connor Ostendorf. Fargo Davies: Sr. Andy Baer. Bismarck Century: Sr. Mason Schulz. Bismarck Legacy: Sr. Hunter Humann, Sr. Brian Bonnet. Bismarck High: Jr. Jason Sprecher, Soph. Will Madler. Minot: Sr. Garrett Larson, Sr. Manuel Bradford, Sr. Je-Mario Jones. Mandan: Sr. Dale Spilman. Dickinson: Sr. Aanen Moody, Jr. Krew Mathern, Sr. Treven Hopfauf. Williston: Jr. Dylan Evans, Sr. Brett Ralph.