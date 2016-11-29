Carrington rolls in season opener

The Cardinals outscored the Indians 31-12 in the second half as they rolled to a win in front of their home crowd.

Haley Hewitt was also in double figures for the Cardinals with 10 points while Abigail Jarrett finished with nine.

The Indians' balanced scoring was paced by Skyla Cavanaugh and Latasha Bellile each with seven points.

Carrington 58, Four-Winds-Minnewaukan 34

FWM 9 22 24 34

Carr. 9 27 40 58

Four Winds-Minnewaukan: Sydney Robertson 5, Darsie Longie 2, Jasmine Lohnes 3, Hannah Alberts 2, Talissa Ami 1, Skyla Cavanaugh 7, Riah Littleghost 2, Latasha Bellile 7, Hallie Keo 5.

Carrington: Amanda Jarrett 2, Emerson Hoornaert 3, McKenzie Johnson 7, Abigail Jarrett 9, Maara Nelson 16, Jill Endres 6, Haley Hewitt 10, Bella Hone 5.