Blue Jays' opener postponed
The Jamestown High School basketball teams will have to wait a few more days to open its season.
Friday's season opener at Bismarck Legacy has been postponed. The games were called off after school in Bismarck was canceled on Tuesday due to weather, preventing Legacy's basketball teams from having practice. As a result, Legacy will not have the mandated number of nine practices before Friday.
The games could not be moved to Saturday due to an issue with officials. The games with Bismarck Legacy have been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22 with the same game times.
The Blue Jays will open their season next week with the girls playing at Mandan on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and the boys on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Also on Tuesday, the Jamestown High School girls hockey team's game at Bismarck was postponed due to weather. No makeup date has been set.
The Blue Jays' next game is Tuesday, Dec. 6 against Aberdeen at Wilson Arena.