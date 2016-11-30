Blue Jays' opener postponed

The games could not be moved to Saturday due to an issue with officials. The games with Bismarck Legacy have been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22 with the same game times.

The Blue Jays will open their season next week with the girls playing at Mandan on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and the boys on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Also on Tuesday, the Jamestown High School girls hockey team's game at Bismarck was postponed due to weather. No makeup date has been set.

The Blue Jays' next game is Tuesday, Dec. 6 against Aberdeen at Wilson Arena.