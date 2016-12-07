Blizzard rearranges high school events

The Blue Jay girls were supposed to travel to Mandan on Tuesday to open the season but the game was wiped out due to weather. Bad weather in the Bismarck area forced last Friday’s original opening game against Bismarck Legacy to be postponed to Dec. 22.

The Blue Jay boys will also be hitting the court for the first time this season tomorrow in Mandan.

Jamestown High School’s girls hockey game hosting Aberdeen Central on Tuesday was also postponed. Aberdeen will now come to Wilson Arena to face the Blue Jays on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Barnes County tourney rescheduled

Due to Tuesday’s blizzard conditions, the opening round of the Class B girls basketball Barnes County Tournament in Valley City was postponed and moved to Thursday. The opening round will begin tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Valley City State University. The tournament will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

G irls Barnes County Tournament Thursday

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0) vs. Griggs County Central (1-1), 3 p.m. Oakes (1-1) vs. Enderlin (2-0), 4:30 p.m. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page (2-0) vs. Maple Valley (0-2), 6 p.m. Barnes County North (1-1) vs. Sargent Central (0-1), 7:30 p.m.