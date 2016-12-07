It was a welcome sight for veteran coach Darcy Lehr and N-G-S. The Imperials finished last season at 8-15 without the senior guard, who was sidelined with a second serious knee injury in as many years as a junior.

N-G-S is looking to get back to its normally winning ways this winter, and this week's Stutsman County tournament at the Jamestown Civic Center will help lay the groundwork. The tournament starts Thursday with Carrington (2-0) playing Warwick (0-2) first at 3 p.m.

"It's early, so everyone is just going to be trying to get a feel for their teams right now," Lehr said. "It's great to have Callie back."

Thompson's solid first performance helped the Imperials sink Beach 70-49 in Hazelton. She was complemented by junior post Kaylin Weigel's 16 points and senior post Emily Christofferson's 12.

Thompson tore her ACL during the District 6 tournament as a sophomore, and in just the third practice of last year she tore the ligament yet again to end her season before it started.

"She's a good scoring guard and a very good basketball player," Lehr said of Thompson. "She was one of our best players as a sophomore."

The Imperials (1-0) will face Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (1-0) in Thursday night's finale at 7:30. Along with Thompson, Weigel and Christofferson, the Imperials' starting five includes junior point guard Kenzie Heflin and junior wing Brianna Regner.

N-G-S lost just one senior to graduation. E-K-M defeated Lisbon 40-36 to start the season and will be attempting to follow up last year's 20-win effort that saw the Rebels fall one victory short of a state tournament berth.

"We've got four starters back, plus a girl who started as sophomore, so we've got experience," said Lehr, who is entering his 13th year as coach of the Imperials. "The biggest thing right now is to develop some bench personnel and depth.

"I always feel we are a pretty good defensive team and the offense takes care of itself."

Years of full-court defending helped the Imperials produce two titles and three runner-up finishes in the Stutsman tournament dating back to 2010. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (2-0), the defending tournament champion, faces Midkota (0-2) at 6 p.m., while South Border (1-0) will play Ellendale (0-1) at 4:30.

Ellendale and South Border opened the season against each other in Ashley last Friday. The Mustangs rolled 50-35.

M-P-B defeated Ellendale in last year's Stutsman title game. Interestingly, Carrington defeated E-K-M for third place.

Carrington and E-K-M went on to compete for both the District 5 and Region 3 crowns, with Carrington taking both titles.

"I think we probably have one of the toughest regions in the state, with so many good, young teams that are all kind of back again this year," Lehr said. "Look at the volleyball season and how competitive that was. That kinda carries over into the girls basketball season too."

Winning this week in Jamestown isn't necessarily most important, according to Lehr. Improving, however, is tops on the list.

"We just want to keep getting better. That's the biggest thing," Lehr said. "You can't put too much stock into one game here or there this early in the season. We want to try to establish some depth, and then go out and try to compete the best we can this season in a very tough region."

2015 Girls Stutsman County Tournament results

CHAMPIONSHIP: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 49, Ellendale 27

THIRD PLACE: Carrington 50, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 41

FIFTH PLACE: South Border 50, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 39

SEVENTH PLACE: Midkota 62, Warwick 49