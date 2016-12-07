Stutsman County tournament postponed until Friday

The start of the Stutsman County Girls Basketball Tournament has been postponed to Friday due to weather.

The schedule on Friday will be the same order of games originally scheduled for Thursday with Carrington playing Warwick at 3 p.m. followed by South Border vs. Ellendale; Medina-Pingree-Buchanan facing Midkota and Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier taking on Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.