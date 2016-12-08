Cardinals fourth in first poll
Carrington is ranked fourth in the first Class B girls basketball poll of the season.
The Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start with victories over Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Velva-Sawyer. Carrington is the defending Region 3 champion and finished last season with a mark of 21-7 and a sixth-place finish at the Class B state tournament.
Carrington will play Warwick (0-2) today at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the Stutsman County Tournament at the Jamestown Civic Center.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0) and Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (2-0) are also included in the poll.
The Loboes are ranked 10th after holding Milnor-North Sargent to just 17 total points during victory No. 1 last Friday. M-P-B has defeated Midkota and Beach by a combined score of 112-52.
M-P-B, the defending Stutsman County tournament champs, will again face Midkota (0-2) today at 6 p.m. back at the Stutsman. The Loboes will play Griggs County Central (1-1) today at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the Barnes County tournament in Valley City.
The Loboes are the defending Barnes County tournament champions.
Class B Girls Basketball Pool
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Team Record Pts.
1. North Star (8) 3-0 154
2. Park River-F-L (4) 2-0 145
3. Shiloh Christian (3) 2-0 143
4. Carrington 2-0 105
5. Langdon-E-M 2-0 69
6. OUr Redeemer's 0-0 58
7. Killdeer 0-1 45
8. Kindred (1) 2-0 49
9. Richland 0-1 45
10. LaMoure-L-M 1-0 41
Others receiving votes: Rugby (1) (4-0), Kidder County (2-0), Grant County (2-0), New Town (1-1), Watford City (0-0), Bishop Ryan (1-1), Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (2-0), Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page (2-0), Washburn (2-0).