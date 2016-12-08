Cardinals fourth in first poll

Carrington will play Warwick (0-2) today at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the Stutsman County Tournament at the Jamestown Civic Center.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0) and Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (2-0) are also included in the poll.

The Loboes are ranked 10th after holding Milnor-North Sargent to just 17 total points during victory No. 1 last Friday. M-P-B has defeated Midkota and Beach by a combined score of 112-52.

M-P-B, the defending Stutsman County tournament champs, will again face Midkota (0-2) today at 6 p.m. back at the Stutsman. The Loboes will play Griggs County Central (1-1) today at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the Barnes County tournament in Valley City.

The Loboes are the defending Barnes County tournament champions.

Class B Girls Basketball Pool

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Team Record Pts.

1. North Star (8) 3-0 154

2. Park River-F-L (4) 2-0 145

3. Shiloh Christian (3) 2-0 143

4. Carrington 2-0 105

5. Langdon-E-M 2-0 69

6. OUr Redeemer's 0-0 58

7. Killdeer 0-1 45

8. Kindred (1) 2-0 49

9. Richland 0-1 45

10. LaMoure-L-M 1-0 41

Others receiving votes: Rugby (1) (4-0), Kidder County (2-0), Grant County (2-0), New Town (1-1), Watford City (0-0), Bishop Ryan (1-1), Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (2-0), Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page (2-0), Washburn (2-0).