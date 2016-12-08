Tipoff Time

"Coming off nine practices it's tough to get in game shape, and secondly, to get a couple of extra practices to get everything down is a definitely a bonus," Skunberg said.

The Blue Jays will be frequent I-94 travelers early in the campaign. Jamestown's first home game is not until New Year's Eve.

"It's going to be interesting. We're definitely going to be road-tested," Skunberg said. "It's tougher to win on the road. You have to be more sound and do the little things.

"The benefit is that in January we barely have to leave home."

The Blue Jays have an experienced roster capable of handling the early road-heavy slate.

Returning starters Emily Reiten and Megan Gaffaney, along with seniors Chloe Dunn and Genna Bruns saw plenty of time last season. So did junior Jordan Paulson and sophomore Courtney Peterson.

"Having that experience should definitely help us," Skunberg said. "We've been shooting the ball fairly well in practice the last week so hopefully that carries over."

The Jays lack size, but that's nothing new.

"We're one of the shortest teams in the WDA. We'll need to be fundamentally sound defensively and with rebounding," the coach said.

Mandan represents a stiff test in the opener. The Braves are the preseason No. 2 selection in the West Region behind Bismarck Century. Mandan returns a large chunk of last year's squad which placed fifth at the state tournament.

"They're good. It's a big challenge for us right out of the gate, but I think the girls are ready for it," Skunberg said.

After a few extra days of knocking heads, the Jays are ready to try someone else.

"It's to that point now where it's time to go play," Skunberg said. "They're sick of beating up on each other so it's coming at a good time."