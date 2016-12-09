Mandan sweeps Jays in opener

Mandan, ranked No. 3 in the first girls basketball poll of the season, had its struggles shooting and handling the basketball on Thursday night, but managed to overcome that with athleticism and a balanced scoring attack.

"We made lots of mistakes, mostly the kinds you see in a first game, but we had lots of good moments, too," Thomas said. "It was just good to finally get the season started. I think we learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to improve on. We found out what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are ... tonight it was defense. We didn't shoot or handle the ball very well, but those are among our strengths and we know we can do better. Overall it was a good opener. We learned some things, and we won the game."

The Braves struggled getting out of the gate, but went ahead late in the first half and never looked back. An 11-0 run turned the tide. After a Chloe Dunn basket gave the Blue Jays a 14-10 lead, sophomore Megan Zander scored seven of the 11 unanswered points that put Mandan up by seven, 21-14, with 4:52 remaining.

The first half ended 26-22 in Mandan's favor, and Courtney Olson's personal 5-0 run gave the Braves a 31-22 advantage. The Blue Jays closed within three, 31-28, but Mandan strung together a 10-0 run that made it 41-28 with 13:08 left. After a free throw by Jamestown's Megan Gaffaney, the Braves went on a 10-2 tear to extend their lead to 20, 51-31, with 9:35 remaining.

"We had some nice runs that put us in control," Thomas said. "We made shots, but our defense set things up. We created turnovers that led to some easy baskets. Our quickness is one advantage we have over most teams. We like to pressure teams on defense, and push the ball on offense."

The Blue Jays wouldn't go away. They chipped away at the deficit and got within 51-44 with 4:22 left. However, the Braves put it away with a 10-4 run that Zander finished off with a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining.

Zander led the Braves with 18 points. Mackensi Higlin added 16, and Olson and Kennedy Harris netted 13 apiece.

"We have a well-balanced team and it showed tonight," Thomas said. "It's nice having so many girls who can share the load. That's going to be important for us this year."

Genna Bruns led the Blue Jays with 17 points.

Mandan 86, Jamestown 57

The Mandan boys attacked Jamestown from all directions in the first half on Thursday.

Camren Steckler and Landon Kleingartner scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, and Trae Steckler and Jaden Andresen each added nine as the Braves built a 44-18 halftime lead. Seven of Mandan's 17 field goals were from 3-point land, with Camren Steckler netting three.

Camren Steckler, a 6-foot-6 junior forward-center, and his brother Trae, a 6-4 junior, each finished with 22 points. Kleingartner totaled 13, and Andresen 12.

"We shot the ball so well in the first half. Inside, outside ... we were making shots," Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "It's always good to see a lot of different guys step up. We know teams are going to key on Cam and Trae down low, so it's important that we make shots from the perimeter. Hopefully, we can continue to do that on a consistent basis."

The Braves wasted no time taking control. They rolled to a 16-0 lead, with all five starters getting into the scoring column. After Jamestown got on the board, Camren Steckler and Kleingartner knocked down back-to-back 3-point shots to make it 22-2 with 12:22 remaining in the first half.

"We wanted to set the tone in the first five minutes. The kids were sick and tired of playing against each other and they came out and played with lots of energy," Schafer said. "Jamestown likes to play uptempo and we did a nice job playing that style of game."

The Braves held at least a 26-point lead throughout the second half, topping out at 79-45.

Mandan shot 58 percent from the floor—57 percent (12-for-21) from the 3-point line.

John Horgan led the Blue Jays with 13 points. Boden Skunberg added 11.

Girls

Mandan 63, Jamestown 50

Jamestown: Genna Bruns 17, Emily Reiten 9, Courtney Peterson 9, Megan Gaffaney 6, Chloe Dunn 4, Alyssa Ukestad 2, Brandi Harrison 2, Megan Larson 1. Totals: 19 FG, 9-13 FT.

Mandan: Megan Zander 18, Mackensi Higlin 16, Courtney Olson 13, Kennedy Harris 13, Sharlee Assel 3. Totals: 22 FG, 14-27 FT.

Halftime: Mandan 26, Jamestown 22.

3-pointers: J, 3 (Bruns 3), M, 5 (Zander 2, Harris 2, Assel 1). Fouls: J 19, M 12. Fouled out: J, Dunn.

Boys

Mandan 86, Jamestown 57

Jamestown: John Horgan 13, Boden Skunberg 11, Dawson Douty 9, Adam Reiten 6, Beau Waldock 6, Jacob Ament 4, Aaron Bredeson 2, Isaac Bruistal 2, Jared Harr 2, Mason Walters 2. Totals: 23 FG, 8-14 FT.

Mandan: Camren Steckler 22, Trae Steckler 22, Landon Kleingartner 13, Jaden Andresen 12, Chad Fenster 6, Tyler Tweeten 5, Trey Weist 4, Griffen Fettig 2. Totals: 34 FG, 6-7 FT.

Halftime: Mandan 44, Jamestown 18.

3-pointers: J 3 (Horgan 1, Skunberg 1, Douty 1), M 12 (C. Steckler 4, Kleingartner 3, Andresen 2, Fenster 2, Tweeten 1). Fouls: J 9, M 15. Fouled out: None.