Jays start fast against Demons

It's been a challenging start for coach Larry Eslick's young squad against Bismarck Century and BHS—No. 1 and 2 teams in the West Region.

"It's good to get those two teams out of the way right away. It will only make us tougher," Eslick said. "BHS has quality kids up and down the lineup. We battled, we were just outgunned in some spots."

Braun, a freshman, decisioned Gage Roaldson 4-1 in the opener at 138 pounds.

"The kid Noah beat wrestled really defensively, so there wasn't much he could do, but he was in control," Eslick said of Braun.

Dupre, one of two seniors on the JHS roster, outscored Jared Honeyman 8-5 for a victory at 145 in his season debut.

"It was good to have him back. Kyle wrestled pretty tough," Eslick said. "He made us a better lineup tonight."

Jamestown's other win was worth six points as 182-pound sophomore Aaron Mack pinned Hudson Szczur at the 2:46 mark.

"Aaron's really coming along," Eslick said. "He's discovered his strength and technique and the Half Nelson he's using is a deadly move for him."

Bismarck had its way otherwise, rolling to 10 pins in the dual.

Up next for the Blue Jays is the two-day Grand Forks Sertoma Dual Tournament, beginning today at 3 p.m. against Stewartville, Minn.

Bismarck 66, Jamestown 12

138: Noah Braun, JHS dec. Gage Roaldson, 4-1.

145: Kyle Dupre, JHS dec. Jared Honeyman, 8-5.

152: Devin Steidler, BHS pinned Coty Huebner, 2:12.

160: Parker Wahl, BHS pinned Johnny Browning, :42.

170: Mason Steckler, BHS pinned Dillion Hassel, 2:54.

182: Aaron Mack, JHS pinned Hudson Szczur, 2:46.

195: Justin Bergquist, BHS pinned Paul VanDal, 2:52.

220: Chase Dockter, BHS pinned Sam Krebs, 4:53.

285: Nolan Hintz, BHS pinned Braidy Otterson, 1:47.

106: Laken Boese, BHS pinned Talor Huebner, 1:29.

113: Alex Kaseman, BHS pinned Dominic Laber, 1:48.

120: Ryan Ripplinger, BHS won by forfeit.

126: Adam DeBoer, BHS pinned Mikah Striefel.

132: Jaden Schmidt, BHS pinned Braden Hatcher, 2:45.