Sports Shorts for Dec. 9, 2016

Mack, a sophomore wrestler at Jamestown High School, placed fifth at 182 pounds and his win by pin in the consolation championship match vaulted the Blue Jays to a fourth place finish at the eight-team KC Invite. It's their highest finish in the tournament since 2010.

Aragon, a sophomore from Pueblo, Colo., on the University of Jamestown wrestling team, placed sixth at 149 pounds at the Battle of the Rockies in Great Falls, Mont. He defeated the No. 10 wrestler in the NAIA at 149 in the tournament.

Six UJ athletes honored

NAIA and North Star Athletic Association Champions of Character from the University of Jamestown are Anthony Vereen (football), Siri Jystad (volleyball), Aaron Ford (cross country), Ashley Stubbs (cross country), Brady Rotert (soccer) and Elyse Stewart (soccer).

Through the Champions of Character program, the NAIA and the North Star schools provide training for student athletes and professional development for coaches and staff by emphasizing the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

JO volleyball meeting Sunday

The JO volleyball information-registration meeting has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11.

The meeting will be held at the Jamestown High School Commons Area, beginning at 5 p.m.

The meetings is for girls in grades 3-11 in interested in JV volleyball.

If unable to attend, or for more information, email bluejayjuniors@gmail.com

Cabin Fever Days Feb. 3-12

Cabin Fever Days are scheduled for Feb. 3-12.

Any business or organization interested in participating can fax information to 252-3914 or email john@jamestownparksandrec.com.

All Cabin Fever events will be put on a poster and advertised on the Jamestown Parks and Recreation website.

Deadline is Jan.18. For more information call John at 252-3982.

Minot, Century top first 'A' polls

Minot and Bismarck Century at the No. 1 teams in the first Class A basketball poll of the year.

Minot, the 2-time defending state champion, got 10 of 15 first-place votes. Fargo Davies, ranked second, and No. 3 Dickinson, also got first-place votes.

Century got 11 of 14 top-place votes on the girls side.

No. 2 Fargo Davies and third-ranked Mandan got the others.

Class A Basketball Polls

Boys

Team W-L Pts

1. Minot (10) 1-0 70

2. Fargo Davies (3) 0-0 56

3. Dickinson (2) 0-0 29

4. Bismarck Century 0-0 29

5. West Fargo 1-0 19

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake 4 (0-1), Grand Forks Red River 4 (0-1),

Mandan 2 (0-0).

Class A Basketball Polls

Girls

Team W-L Pts

1. Bismarck Century (11) 0-0 7-0

2. Fargo Davies (2) 0-0 55

3. Mandan (1) 0-0 38

4. Fargo Shanley 0-0 28

5. Grand Forks Red River 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy 10 (0-0) West Fargo 10 (1-0),

Bismarck High 1 (0-0).