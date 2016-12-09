Semifinals sets in Barnes tourney

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion took a commanding 23-4 after one quarter and cruised to a 52-21 victory over Griggs County Central. Jackie Meiklejohn and Anna Holen led the Loboes with 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Trailing at halftime, Enderlin rallied past Oakes in the second half for a 48-31 victory.

Katelyn Tingley scored 12 points while Allison Bartholomay added 11 in the victory. For the Tornadoes Nicole Schmitz led the offense with 12 points.

Barnes County North pulled away from Sargent Central in the second half to earn a 53-34 victory. Hannah Willson led the Bison in scoring with 12 points. Teammates Tess Scott and Jayda Haugen both were in double figures with 11 points.

Consolation play starts today at 10 a.m. with the semifinals scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion will take on Enderlin in the first semifinal followed by Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page taking on Barnes County North.

Barnes County Tournament

At Valley City State University

Thursday's quarterfinals

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, Griggs County Central 21

L-L-M 23 34 48 52

GCC 4 6 15 21

L-L-M—Anna Holen 11, Ellie Holen 6, Kindra Hamlin 2, Jackie Meiklejohn 18, Kallene Klever 2, Rachel Hoff 1, Ana Mart 2, Olivia Briss 6, Allie Hebl 4.

GCC—Daphane Kenninger 5, Kayce Saxberg 4, Alicia Larsgaard 9, Ella Stokka 2, Erin Haugen 1.

Records: L-L-M 2-0; GGC 1-2.

Oakes 31, Enderlin 48

Oakes 12 20 24 31

Enderlin 11 17 34 48

Oakes—Nicole Schmitz 12, Bailey Skjefte 2, Lynsey Schmitz 1, Sadie Hansen 8, Shelby Roney 5, Claire Wagner 2, Jaida Seyer 1.

Enderlin—Kelsey Marschke 3, Miranda Skramstad 6, Jacquelyn McCleary 6, Allison Bartholomay 10, Brooke Christensen 5, Katelyn Tingley 12, Hope Lindgren 2, Danica Wendel 2, Madison Bartholomay 2.

Records: Oakes 1-2, Enderlin 3-0.

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 56, Maple Valley 8

F-S-H-P 19 28 51 56

Maple Valley 3 5 8 8

F-S-H-P—Dacotah Bergstrom 4, Mikayla Koenig 6, Cierra Jacobson 21, Zoie Breckheimer 10, Jana Mehus 3, Rian Richards 8, Madison Christian 4.

Maple Valley—Sierra Wendt 6, Hannah Gebeke 2.

Records: F-S-H-P 3-0; Maple Valley 0-3.

Barnes County North 53, Sargent Central 34

BCN 9 25 36 53

SC 8 15 22 34

BCN—Clara Wieland 8, Ashley Samek 3, Hannah Willson 12, Tess Scott 11, Jayda Haugen 11, Bailey Soupir 4, Macy Willson 4.

SC—Allison Peterson 2, Brynn Peterson 6, Amber Peterson 13, Alisha Zirnhelt 5, Alexis Butler 4, Josephine Hajek 4.

Records: BCN 2-1; Sargent Central 0-2.

Wrestling

South Border topped Oakes in Region 1 wrestling action 55-17 on Thursday night.

The Mustangs got pins from Darin Vangorkom (126 pounds), Mark Jochim (145), Martin DeArcos (195) and Tyler Kuntz (285). Jared Kaseman (132) won by tech fall victory.

The Tornadoes got pins from Coy Awender (113) and Christopher Schmit (160) while Austin Burgard (120) got a tech fall victory.

Oakes 17, South Border 55

106: Grant Schneider, SB major dec. John German, 11-0.

113: Coy Awender, OAK pinned Jon Shockley, 1:35.

120: Austin Burgard, OAK tech fall Nathan Schauer, 16-0.

126: Darin Vangorkom, SB pinned Brackin Awender, 2:48.

132: Jared Kaseman, SB tech fall Conner Burgard, 18-0.

138: Jake Herr, SB dec. Taylor Schall, 5-1.

145: Mark Jochim, SB pinned Logan Sell, 3:06.

152: David Jochim, SB dec. Sever Skjefte, 6-2.

160: Christopher Schmit, OAK pinned Lane Wolf, 1:53.

170: Clark Thielges, SB major dec. Gabe Quandt, 13-0.

182: Austin Kauk, SB won by forfeit.

195: Martin DeArcos, SB pinned Jacob Hankel, 1:04.

220: Riley Molter, SB won by forfeit.

285: Tyler Kuntz, SB pinned Hunter Greenmyer, 6:40.