Loboes advance to Barnes title game

In the other semi, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page sprinted out to a 27-5 lead after one quarter and cruised past Barnes County North 60-42.

Cierra Jacobson scored a game-high 20 points for the winners.

Tess Scott led the Bison with 17 points. Ashley Samek added 11.

In consolation play, Oakes beat Griggs County Central 56-21 and Sargent Central stopped Maple Valley 40-8.

Barnes County Tournament

At Valley City

Consolation

Oakes 56, Griggs County Central 21

Oakes 24 39 50 56

GCC 6 12 19 21

Oakes: Nicole Schmitz 22, Lynsey Schmitz 6, Sadie Hansen 2, Shelby Roney 26. Totals: 20 FG, 16-21 FT, 11 Fouls, 8 Turnovers.

Griggs County Central: Daphne Kenninger 2, Kayce Saxberg 8, Alicia Larsgaard 3, Kayla Kenninger 2, Ella Stokka 2, Kyrsten Sherlock 2, Erin Haugen 2. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointer: Larsgaard, 4-10 FT, 12 Fouls, 22 Turnovers.

Sargent Central 40, Maple Valley 8

SC 11 18 32 40

MV 0 7 7 8

Sargent Central: Allison Peterson 5, Brynn Peterson 10, Amber Peterson 18, Alisha Zirnhelt 3, Josephine Hajek 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: A.Peterson, 5-8 FT, 15 Fouls, 16 Turnovers.

Maple Valley: Hannah Gebeke 2, Izabella Grenz 3, Rylie Karges 1, Breanna Walburn 2. Totals: 3 FG, Three-pointers: Grenz, 1-9 FT, 10 Fouls, 33 Turnovers.

Semifinals

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53, Enderlin 51

Enderlin 17 27 30 51

LLM 12 18 39 53

Enderlin: Kelsey Marschke 8, Miranda Skramstad 9, Jacquelyn McCleary 4, Allison Bartholomay 14, Brooke Christensen 8, Katelyn Tingley 6, Georgina Orn 2. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Tingley 2, Bartholomay 2, Skramstad, Marschke, 17-24 FT, 10 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Anna Holen 26, Ellie Holen 10, Kindra Hamlin 2, Jackie Meiklejohn 6, Kallene Klever 3, Olivia Bliss 4, Caitlin Miedema 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: A.Holen 3, E.Holen 2, Meiklejohn, Klever, 10-13 FT, 18 Fouls (A.Holen 5), 10 Turnovers.

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 60, Barnes County North 42

BCN 5 16 26 42

FSHP 27 38 53 60

Barnes County North: Clara Wieland 4, Ashley Samek 11, Hannah Willson 9, Tess Scott 17, Macy Willson 1. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Scott 3, Samek 3, 6-17 FT, 18 Fouls, 21 Turnovers.

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page: Dacotah Bergstrom 12, Cierra Jacobson 20, Zoie Breckheimer 14, Madison Christian 4, Jana Mehus 4, Rian Richards 2, Darby Breckheimer 2, Josie Flaten 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Z.Breckheimer 2, Jacobson, 15-23 FT, 12 Fouls, 16 Turnovers.

Boys

Lisbon opened their season Friday night at home with a 55-37 victory over Oakes.

The Broncos took control early in the game and never looked back.

Marshall Bartholomay led the Broncos in scoring with a game high 15 points. Kyle Odegard also made it to double figures for Lisbon with 10.

The Tornadoes offense was led by Tyler Voightman with 13 points.

Oakes 37, Lisbon 55

OAK 3 14 23 37

LIS 14 25 48 55

Oakes: Tyler Voightman 13, Sam Huffman 5, Jordan Cunningham 6, Layne Schmit 9, Andrew Dethlefsen 4.

Lisbon: Ben Levos 5, Wyatt Runck 8, Kyle Odegard 10, Gunnar Fraase 7, Marshall Bartholomay 15, Chase Johnson 6, Logen Jacobson 4.

Wrestling

Lisbon beat Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 62-15 in Class B wrestling action on Friday night. The Broncos got pins from Hunter Schwab (126 pounds), Rory Waliser (138), Ethan Elijah (152), Gavin Reinke (170), Soren McDaniel (195), and Taylor Sad (285).

Trey Jacobs (106) and Chandler Nagel (113) notched pins for the Lions.

Lisbon 62, Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 15

106: Trey Jacobs, LIN pinned Silas Reinke 0:46.

113: Chandler Nagel, LIN pinned Avery Dick 3:28.

120: Simon Sveum, LIS won by forfeit.

126: Hunter Schwab, LIS pinned Nathaniel Geestman 0:29.

132: Ryan Holzer, LIN dec. Jordan Sours, 3 — 1 OT.

138: Rory Waliser, LIS pinned Elijah Robinson 1:35.

145: Tristin Howard, LIS dec. Jaden Bosch 5 — 2.

152: Ethan Elijah, LIS pinned Carson Lee 1:50.

160: Dalton Reinke, LIS won by forfeit.

170: Gavin Reinke, LIS pinned Dylan Smith 1:26.

182: Jordan Urbach, LIS tech. fall Braydon Schmidt.

195: Soren McDaniel, LIS pinned Bowdy Roemmich 3:06.

220: Spencer Schwab, LIS won by forfeit.

285: Taylon Sad, LIS pinned Riley Mattheis 5:58.