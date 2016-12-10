Cardinals, Mustangs advance at Stutsman

But this week's blizzard and related cancellations wasn't enough to cool off the fourth-ranked Cardinals.

Emerson Hoornaert buried a pair of first-period 3-pointers, and the Cards were off to the races in a 63-30 victory over Warwick at the Jamestown Civic Center. They'll face South Border in today's semifinals at noon.

"Yeah, we've had a lot of snow," Hoornaert understated, after finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. "I think we pulled through and managed to get together. It took a little bit, but we did it."

Carrington led 18-8 after one period, and 33-17 at the half by forcing Warwick into 14 of its 19 turnovers. The red birds then opened the second half with a 12-2 run and eventually led by as many as 34.

Maara Nelson scored six of her game-high 14 points during Carrington's early third-quarter eruption. Nelson also posted six steals and seven rebounds in just under 18 minutes of action.

Carrington received 20 points from its bench in the game. Starter Haley Hewitt finished with 11 points and three steals for the Cardinals.

Warwick was led by Whisper Gourd's 11 points and seven rebounds. The Warriors play Ellendale this morning at 9.

Carrington (3-0), the defending Region 3 champion, finished third in last year's Stutsman County tournament. The entire tournament concludes today.

"We've just got to keep pushing the ball like we can and use our running. We like to run the court," Hoornaert said. "Just keep boxing out and doing what we do."

South Border 44, Ellendale 35

Amy Jacobson and the South Border Mustangs are familiar with the Ellendale Cardinals.

The two teams were meeting for a second consecutive game on Friday at the Civic Center. Jacobson's double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds secured South Border a 44-35 victory over the Cards.

The Mustangs also defeated Ellendale 50-35 a week ago in Ashley.

"We were pretty prepared for them to be prepared for us," Jacobson said. "As long as we did our assignments and got everything done, I felt we could still beat them again."

Jacobson, a three-year starting senior forward, stepped up in the second half. Ellendale cut South Border's advantage to a single possession twice in the third period, and both times Jacobson buried a 3-pointer to smother the Cardinals' momentum.

The Mustangs led 23-18 at the half and 31-27 after three.

"They were really setting a lot of good screens on us, so we really had to work around those and make sure we got up on them so they couldn't take any more shots," Jacobson said. "We also had to make sure we worked the inside game, so we could get it back out for a good shot too."

Ellendale committed 17 turnovers, and they hurt. The Mustangs scored 19 of their 44 points off of them.

Kennedy Schimke did all she could for Ellendale. The junior guard put up 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the loss.

The Mustangs' noon semifinal contest today against Carrington will send one of the two teams to tonight's championship. The title game is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.

"Just make sure we play hard, take good shots and make sure we play really good defense," Jacobson said. "That's how we're going to win games."

Stutsman County Girls Basketball Tournament

Jamestown Civic Center

Friday's quarterfinals

Carrington 63, Warwick 30

Warwick 8 17 21 30

Carrington 18 33 49 63

Warwick—Whisper Gourd 11, Madison Leaf 8, BryAnn Robertson 7, Kalista Jackson 2, Kaylean Lohnes 2. Totals: 13-46 FG, 3-9 FT, 27 Rebounds (Gourd 7), 10 Fouls, 1 Assist, 19 Turnovers, 1 Block, 7 Steals (Leaf 4). 3-pointers (1-11): Gourd 1

Carrington—Maara Nelson 14, Haley Hewitt 11, Emerson Hoornaert 10, McKenzie Johnson 6, Abigail Jarrett 6, Bella Hone 6, Kadyn Mehring 4, Amanda Jarrett 2, Addison Hoornaert 2, Jill Endres 2. Totals: 27-60 FG, 6-9 FT, 40 Rebounds (E. Hoornaert 8), 8 Fouls, 14 Assists (E. Hoornaert 3, Nelson 3), 10 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Endres 2), 14 Steals (Nelson 6). 3-pointers (3-9): E. Hoornaert 2, Hewitt 1.

Records: Carrington 3-0; Warwick 0-3.

South Border 44, Ellendale 35

Ellendale 10 18 27 35

South Border 14 23 31 44

Ellendale—Kennedy Schimke 15, Alyssa Nishek 9, Brooke Boehm 5, Katelyn Dathe 4, Josie Henningsen 2. Totals: 12-37 FG, 8-16 FT, 29 Rebounds (Schimke 8), 17 Fouls, 1 Assist, 17 Turnovers, 5 Blocks (2 with 2), 7 Steals (Schimke 5). 3-pointers (3-10): Schimke 2, Nishek 1.

South Border—Amy Jacobson 19, Kayla Rohr 8, Morgan Schnabel 7, Faith Dockter 4, Rachel Rueb 2, Katie Schmidt 2, Elisabeth Dalke 2. Totals: 14-46 FG, 11-19 FT, 30 Rebounds (Jacobson 16), 12 Fouls, 3 Assists (3 with 1), 9 Turnovers, 11 Steals (Dalke 4). 3-pointers (5-15): Jacobson 2, Rohr 2, Schnabel 1.

Records: South Border 2-0; Ellendale 0-2.