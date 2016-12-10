Jays report ready to swim, dive

"Coming into the season we were probably in the best shape we've had our team in," Smith said. "Lots of the kids did other sports. Several of them have been doing different swimming things in the summer and a lot of the guys have been in the weight room ... it was really good to hit the ground running, so to speak."

The Blue Jays placed ninth out of 14 teams at the state meet last season. They return eight state qualifiers heading into today's season-opening dual at Fargo Davies.

"We've had some great practices. We're looking really strong in the pool and in the weight room," Smith said.

The roster features two seniors in sprinter Dayden Renwick and Isaac Roy, one of seven first-year divers.

"Having seven divers is great to see. They're excited and willing to learn," Smith said.

Renwick is one of the eight returning qualifiers.

Junior Tyler Bjorgaard and sophomore Cole Rasmusson will lead the JHS distance crew.

Smith said the Jays will be strong in the 100 breaststroke with juniors Colton Carlson and Jonas Flann plus sophomore Cody Lange, who took seventh in the state finals in the event last March.

Jacob Anteau, a sophomore, is lined up in the butterfly and individual medley. Luca Flann, a freshman, also will make an impact in the IM, said Smith.

"We have a good number of kids that have had success already, so it's just a matter of building on that and seeing more improvement," Smith said.

The Blue Jays did graduate an accomplished senior class, but Smith sees positive things brewing this winter.

"I think this will be a really good year," he said. "The guys are working well together and I think that will pay off in the end."