Her 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks helped the Rebels top Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 55-54 on Friday in the opening round of the Stutsman County tournament at the Jamestown Civic Center. E-K-M plays Medina-Pingree-Buchanan today at 1:30 in the semifinals.

"It's a little rough on rebounds," Entiz admitted. "But we want to get back to the region championship. We have to finish, make our free throws and be good all around."

Free throws were key on Friday night, as both teams struggled from the charity stripe. E-K-M converted just 17-of-30, while N-G-S went 17-for-32.

It was just the second game of the season for both teams, and with this week's blizzard neither the Rebels or the Imperials spent much time in the gym. E-K-M hasn't held a practice since last Thursday.

The Rebels led throughout the game and held a 12-point, 49-37, advantage midway through the fourth period. But the Imperials' Mackenzie Heflin nearly did enough down the stretch to win the game for N-G-S.

The 5-9 junior posted 13 of her team-high 16 points in the final frame, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to produce the final score.

"We've got a lot of kids that can score the basketball and Kenzie is one of them," N-G-S coach Darcy Lehr said. "She's kind of a combo guard/forward type of player, so we can definitely take advantage of some mismatches with a player like her.

"We needed that intensity we had in the fourth quarter for the whole game."

Prior to Heflin's final trey, Entzi converted a pair of free throws at the line that essentially saved the game for the Rebels. Entzi made just 8-of-16 shots at the foul line, while Heflin finished with 11 rebounds for a double-double.

"It was a combination of us not making free throws and Napoleon scoring with the clock stopped or just straight up scoring against us," said E-K-M coach Megan Cleveland on the Imperials' late rally. "If we make our free throws we push that lead. But they weren't going in tonight and tomorrow is a new day.

"Game management was a little crazy, but I'm proud of the girls. It was a great effort by both teams."

The Imperials were forced into 23 turnovers in the game, but they were able to outrebound the Rebels 42-28. Callie Thompson also produced 13 points for the Imperials before fouling out in the fourth on her 18th birthday.

Tallie Hanson had a nice game for the Rebels with 17 points and four steals.

"I was pleased with how we were able to come back against a good team like Edgeley-Kulm," Lehr said. "It's ugly both ways with a lot of school cancellations and practice cancellations. We're still trying to figure things out just like Edgeley is."

The Imperials face Midkota today at 10:30 a.m. in consolation play. The tournament will conclude today with the championship scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m.

"We just need to come out and play one possession at a time and one minute at a time," said Cleveland, who directed the Rebels to 20 wins last season. "I think sometimes we get ahead of ourselves."

M-P-B 50, Midkota 30

Amanda Allen is a sophomore on a young Medina-Pingree-Buchanan team that includes just a single senior.

The Thunder are built to be good for a while.

Allen nailed four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points during M-P-B's 20-point win over Midkota. The Thunder (3-0) were receiving votes in the first Class B girls basketball poll of the season.

"We've all had experience coming up playing JV together," Allen said. "We play as a team, and everyone just works together really well."

Allen sent two treys through the cylinder and scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half. M-P-B led 26-19 at the break in the second meeting between the two teams this season.

The Thunder defeated the Mustangs 50-25 on Nov. 29 in Kensal. But the Mustangs hung tough, battling to an 8-all tie after one period and trailing by single digits in the third.

"We knew they were going to bring it and play hard," Allen said. "They made us nervous there for a little while. We just needed to get the ball moving more and get our heads back together."

The Thunder ratcheted things up over the final eight minutes, holding Midkota off the scoreboard in the fourth. Joslyn Hoyt led the Mustangs with nine points and eight rebounds.

Allen said the defending Stutsman County tournament champions plan to be ready today for E-K-M.

"Getting the ball moving around the perimeter is a big key for us, and getting it in and out to the big girls," Allen said. "We've just got to play hard and aggressively, and I think we should be fine."

Stutsman County Girls Basketball Tournament

Jamestown Civic Center

Friday's quarterfinals

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 50, Midkota 30

Midkota 8 19 30 30

M-P-B 8 26 36 50

Midkota—Joslyn Hoyt 9, Jakenda Short 5, Mikayla Donohue 5, Jade Boote 5, McKenna Frappier 3, Mariah Topp 2, Victoria Vollmer 1. Totals: 9-39 FG, 6-8 FT, 27 Rebounds (Hoyt 8), 9 Fouls, 1 Assist, 18 Turnovers, 4 Steals (4 with 1). 3-pointers (6-19): Hoyt 3, Donohue 1, Short 1, Frappier 1.

M-P-B—Amanda Allen 18, Megan Moser 8, Mariah Wick 6, Halle Uehran 6, Jadyn Pollert 6, Lauren Moser 4, Taylor Sabinash 2. Totals: 21-51 FG, 0-5 FT, 31 Rebounds (Uehran 8), 10 Fouls, 5 Assists (Sabinash 2, Uehran 2), 10 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Uehran 6), 10 Steals (M. Moser 5). 3-pointers (8-16): Allen 4, Wick 2, M. Moser 2.

Records: M-P-B 3-0; Midkota 0-3.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 55, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 54

N-G-S 13 22 29 54

E-K-M 5 21 38 55

N-G-S—Mackenzie Heflin 16, Callie Thompson 13, Megan Regner 9, Kaylin Weigel 7, Emily Christofferson 5, Alexa Young 3, Brianna Regner 1. Totals: 16-44 FG, 17-32 FT, 42 Rebounds (Heflin 11), 21 Fouls (Thompson), 4 Assists, 23 Turnovers, 1 Block, 7 Steals (Heflin 2). 3-pointers (5-12): M. Regner 2, Thompson 1, Weigel 1, Heflin 1.

E-K-M—Katie Entzi 22, Tallie Hanson 17, Kaitlyn Schiele 5, Tabbie Kinzler 3, Peyton Brandenburg 2, Taylor Mathern 2, Allison Giesler 2, Haley Olsen 2. Totals: 18-47 FG, 17-30 FT, 28 Rebounds (Entzi 9), 27 Fouls (Schiele), 7 Assists (Schiele 4), 16 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Entzi 4), 15 Steals (Schiele 5). 3-pointers (2-12): Hanson 1, Kinzler 1.

Records: E-K-M 2-0; N-G-S 1-1.