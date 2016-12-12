Carrington crowned Stutsman tourney champion

But it felt like wedding-day rain.

The Cardinals defeated Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46-32 in the championship game, but lost standout Maara Nelson in the fourth period to injury. Nelson appeared to roll an ankle with 5 minutes, 41 seconds remaining, which ended the senior forward’s tournament.

Carrington was leading 41-20.

“We all knew we had to push the ball and step up,” said Jarrett, the team’s point guard and only other senior. “No matter what, she’ll come back.

“She’s always going to be all right.”

The Thunder finished the game scoring 12 of the final 17 points, but the damage had already been done. Carrington confused M-P-B into 19 turnovers and just 9-of-40 shooting from the floor in the Thunder’s first loss of the season.

The Thunder were receiving votes in the first Class B girls basketball poll of the season.

“I thought our kids played hard and kept the energy pretty well for three quarters,” Carrington coach Andy Braaten said. “Then in the fourth quarter we were just kind of going through the motions a little bit too much.”

Both teams were playing for a second time on Saturday. Carrington had defeated South Border 57-27 in the semifinals earlier in the day, while M-P-B got past Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 50-46.

Carrington’s Emerson Hoornaert and Nelson started the title tilt with back-to-back 3-pointers to put M-P-B on its heels from the start. The Thunder didn’t score a field goal in the first period and trailed 16-4 to start the second and 24-12 at the half.

M-P-B pushed just 3-of-20 shots through the cylinder in the first 16 minutes against Carrington’s swarming defense.

“Yeah, 15 percent ain’t going to win you many games,” M-P-B coach Brett Thielges said. “We allowed (Carrington’s) defensive pressure to get to us, and we knew guard play for was going to be a weakness for us this year.

“I’m glad they came out and gave us that pressure, because we need that to help build our confidence in bringing the ball up and down the floor.”

Carrington led by as many as 24 points in the second half. The Cardinals once again showcased balance and depth with Hoornaert leading eight players in scoring with nine points.

Carrington received 41 points off its bench in the tournament.

“Kids came in and played well,” Braaten said. “Mackenzie Johnson gave us good minutes, Bella Hone can run the court for us now and Kadyn Mehring did a nice job. We’re happy with our bench play, and of course our leaders stepped up too. It was a good tournament.”

Nelson accounted for 18 of Carrington’s 38 tournament steals. She also averaged 12 points per game.

“We know that we gotta play defense before we play offense,” said Jarrett, who finished the title game with seven points and two steals. “Defense wins games.”

M-P-B junior forward Taylor Sabinash came off the bench and posted 10 points and six rebounds in just over 13 minutes of play against Carrington. Amanda Allen hit a trey and pulled in a game-high 10 rebounds for the defending Stutsman tourney champion Thunder.

“Hopefully this is a learning experience for us,” Thielges said. “We’re not going to go back to the drawing board necessarily, but I think we know and understand what we need to get better at, and sometimes getting your butt kicked kinda helps.”

Carrington 46, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 32M-P-B4121832Carrington16243846M-P-B -- Taylor Sabinash 10, Megan Moser 7, Gracie Bohl 5, Amanda Allen 3, Halle Uehran 2, Lauren Moser 3, Jadyn Pollert 1. Totals: 9-40 FG, 12-19 FT, 37 Rebounds (Allen 10), 13 Fouls, 2 Assists, 19 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Uehran 3), 4 Steals (M. Moser 2). 3-pointers (2-15): Allen 1, M. Moser 1.Carrington -- Emerson Hoornaert 9, Maara Nelson 8, Abigail Jarrett 7, Haley Hewitt 7, Mackenzie Johnson 6, Bella Hone 5, Kadyn Mehring 2, Jill Endres 2. Totals: 17-47 FG, 7-15 FT, 23 Rebounds (Endres 6), 17 Fouls, 8 Assists (Nelson 3), 8 Turnovers, 2 Blocks, 11 Steals (Nelson 7). 3-pointers (5-15): Hoornaert 1, Johnson 1, Jarrett 1, Nelson 1, Hewitt 1.Records: Carrington 5-0; M-P-B 4-1. Tournament AwardsAll-Tournament Team: Alyssa Nishek, Ellendale; Emerson Hoornaert, Carrington; Tallie Hanson, E-K-M; Mackenzie Heflin, N-G-S; Madison Leaf, Warwick; Haley Hewitt, Carrington; Megan Moser, M-P-B; Amanda Allen, M-P-B; Amy Jacobson, South Border; Katie Entzi, E-K-M; Maara Nelson, Carrington.Coach of The Tournament: Andy Braaten, Carrington.Free-Throw Award: N-G-S (59.5 percent).

Sportsmanship Award: Midkota.