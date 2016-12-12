Loboes claim Barnes County crown

The 10th-ranked Loboes remained unbeaten at 4-0, handing Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page its first loss in five games.

All-state standout Anna Holen turned in another banner performance for the Loboes with 21 points and three rebounds. Jackie Meiklejohn sank a trio of 3-pointers. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

Kallene Klever added eight points for the Loboes.

In the third-place game, Barnes County North fell to Enderlin 51-39.

Hannah Willson led the Bison in scoring (10) and rebounding (8).