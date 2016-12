Barnick, Braun lead Jays in Grand Forks

Barnick racked up 18 points at 126 pounds with three straight dominant pins.

Barnick needed no more than 48 seconds to stick Junior Totay (47 seconds) of Central Cass, Christian Schmidt (48) of Fosston, Minn., and Noah Jones (47) of the Bismarck Century JV.

Braun, meanwhile, had narrow wins over Chase Gross (3-2) and Alex Wolfe (5-1) before pinning Century’s Shane Sorge in only 36 seconds.

Team-wise, the Blue Jays went 1-2 on the day, beating Century’s JV 48-24.

Sam Krebs contributed a pin at 220 in the win over the Patriots. Kyle Dupre (145) and Braden Hatcher (132) also had contested victories. The Jays were aided by four Century forfeits.

Hatcher finished 2-1 on the day at 132. Talor Huebner also earned two wins, including one by technical fall over Grant Schatzke of Central Cass.

Dillon Hassel split two contested matches at 170, but the win came by fall over Fosston’s Jacob Lommen in just 53 seconds.

Heavyweight Ray Dunn also had a pin of Ryan Muscha of Central Cass.

43rd Annual Sertoma Dual TournamentAt Grand ForksCentral Cass defeated Jamestown 53-23120 - Andrew Volk, CC pinned Mikah Striefel, 1:20126 - Kane Barnick, JHS pinned Junior Totay, 0:47132 - Braden Hatcher, JHS dec. Chase Jacobson, 3-0138 - Noah Braun, JHS dec. Chase Gross, 3-2145 - Andrew Jahnke, CC pinned Kyle Dupre, :52152 - Jeremiah Sullivan, CC pinned Coty Huebner, 3:41160 - Cameron Gilley, CC pinned Johnny Vee, 4:01170 - Wade Berg, CC pinned Dillon Hassel. :41182 - Joe Ellison, CC pinned Aaron Mack, 2:56195 - Pitch Stadheim, CC tech fall Paul Vandal, 18-2220 - Cade Merrigan, CC pinned Sam Krebs, 1:24285 - Ray Dunn, JHS pinned Ryan Muscha, 3:52106 - Talor Huebner, JHS tech fall Grant Schatzke, 20-2113 - Gabe Schrader, CC won by forfeitFosston 51, Jamestown 24132 - Henry Burrack, F dec. Braden Hatcher, 6-2138 - Noah Braun, JHS dec. Alex Wolfe, 5-1145 - Dane Schoenborn, F pinned Kyle Dupre, 2:43152 - Tommy Snobl, F pinned Johnny Vee, 1:48160 - Cole Olson, F pinned Coty Huebner, :32170 - Dillon Hassel, JHS pinned Jacob Lomen, :53182 - Levi Hanson, F pinned Aaron Mack, 1:57195 - Jake Ubert, F pinned Paul Vandal, :28220 - Sam Krebs, JHS won by forfeit285 - Nick Anderson, F pinned Ray Dunn, :53106 - Talor Huebner, JHS dec. Keegan Senger, 4-1113 - Carter Sorenson, pinned Dominic Laber, :53120 - Brayden Sorenson, F pinned Mikah Striefel, :38126 - Kane Barnick, JHS pinned Christian Schmidt, :48Jamestown 48, Bismarck Century JV 24138 - Noah Braun, JHS pinned Shane Sorge, :36145 - Kyle Dupre, JHS dec. Andrew Walter, 8-3152 - Bryant Nelson, BC dec. Coty Huebner, 2-1160 - Johnny Vee, JHS won by forfeit170 - Dillon Hassel, JHS won by forfeit182 - Aaron Mack, JHS won by forfeit195 - Paul Vandal, JHS won by forfeit220 - Sam Krebs, JHS pinned Dillon Alvarez, 1:54285 - Konnor Stordalen, BC pinned Ray Dunn, 1:23106 - Neal Bohrer, BC pinned Talor Huebner, :36113 - Sophie Smith, BC dec. over Dominic Laber, 6-5120 - Devin Schulz, BC pinned Mikah Striefel, 4:55126 - Kane Barnick, JHS pinned Noah Jones, :47132 - Braden Hatcher, JHS dec. Drew Geiger, 5-2