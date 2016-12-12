Stutsman Boxscores
Stutsman County Tournament
Saturday’s games
Consolation
Warwick 61, Ellendale 48
Ellendale11243348
Warwick13334761
Ellendale: Kolbey Pahl 2, Josie Henningsen 6, Morgan Barton 4, Kennedy Schimke 6, Taylor Krege 2, Macy Young 4, Katelyn Dathe 1, Brooke Boehm 2, Alyssa Nishek 21. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Nishek 4, Henningsen, 5-13 FT, 21 Fouls.
Warwick: Kalista Jackson 6, Madison Leaf 27, Melissa Olson 3, Rayanne Leaf 10, Kaylean Lohnes 1, Whisper Gourd 12, Bryeann Robertson 2. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: M.Leaf 3, Jackson 2, R.Leaf 2, Gourd 2, 14-28 FT, 18 Fouls.Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 44, Midkota 30NGS9244044Midkota5101530Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Callie Thompson 5, Emily Christofferson 8, Kaylin Weigel 13, Alexa Young 4, McKenzie Heflin 9, Bailey Heflin 5. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: M.Heflin 2, Weigel, 7-13 FT, 10 Fouls.Midkota: McKenna Frappier 3, Jakenda Short 6, Brianna Grandalen 4, Jade Boot 11, Victoria Vollmer 4, Mariah Topp 2. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Short 2, Boot, 3-8 FT, 16 Fouls.SemifinalsCarrington 51, South Border 27SB6172527Carr8213551South Border: Morgan Schnabel 5, Kayla Rohr 6, Katie Schmidt 2, Faith Docjter 2, Amy Jacobson 10 , Elisabeth Dalke 2. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Schnabel, 2-5 FT, 6 Fouls.Carrington: Marah Schmitz 2, Emerson Hoornaert 6, Kiera Eli 2, Kadyn Mehring 2, Abigail Jarrett 6, Maara Nelson 14, Jill Endres 4, Haley Hewitt 13, Bella Hone 2. Totals: 23 FG, 5-8 FT, 8 Fouls.Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 50, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46M-P-B15303950EKM15233146Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Amanda Allen 11, Mariah Wick 2, Halle Uehran 2, Megan Moser 11, Taylor Sabinash 6, Jadyn Pollert 4, Lauren Moser 14. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Allen 3, L.Moser 2, M.Moser, 4-6 FT, 12 Fouls.Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Tallie Hanson 3, Allison Giesler 8, Kaitlyn Schiele 8, Katie Entzi 27. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Entzi 3, Schiele 2, Hanson, 8-17 FT, 10 Fouls.Seventh place gameEllendale 51, Midkota 33Midkota3182633Ellendale10284451Midkota: McKenna Frappier 3, Jakenda Short 1, Mikayla Donohue 2, Joslyn Hoyt 6, Jade Boot 7, Victoria Vollmer 8, Mariah Topp 3. Totals: 7 FG, Three-pointers: Hoyt 2, Vollmer, Frappier, 15-23 FT, 22 Fouls.Ellendale: Kolbey Pahl 2, Josie Henningsen 11, Morgan Barton 2, Kiley Larson 2, Kennedy Schimke 5, Macy Young 3, Katelyn Dathe 3, Brooke Boehm 8, Alyssa Nishek 15. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Nishek, Young, Henningsen, 16-36 FT, 19 Fouls.Fifth placeWarwick 63, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 61NGS10223861Warwick26345263Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Callie Thompson 23, Emily Christofferson 6, Megan Regner 1, Kaylin Weigel 10, Alexa Young 6, McKenzie Heflin 12, Bailey Heflin 3. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Thompson 3, M.Heflin, 23-34 FT, 15 Fouls.Warwick: Sydney Tollefson 5, Madison Leaf 12, Rayanne Leaf 8, Kaylean Lohnes 3, Whisper Gourd 25, Bryeann Robertson 10. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: R.Leaf 2, M.Leaf 2, Tollefson, Gourd, 11-16 FT, 21 Fouls.Third placeSouth Border 59, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 48EKM15244048SB16334359Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Tallie Hanson 12, Tabbie Kinzler 8, Taylor Mathern 2, Allison Giesler 10, Kaitlyn Schiele 8, Katie Entzi 8. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Hanson 3, Schiele 2, Kinzler, Giesler, 11-19 FT, 12 Fouls.South Border: Kayla Rohr 6, Rachel Rueb 4, Katie Schmidt 13, Faith Dockter 9, Amy Jacobson 20, Elisabeth Dalke 7. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Schmidt 3, Rohr 2, Dockter, 7-9 FT, 17 Fouls.