Rebels top Pirates for third victory

Katie Entzi scored 21 points while leading the Rebels to their third win of the season.

Grace Benz had eight points to top Kidder County.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43, Kidder County 32

EKM 11 22 32 43

KC 15 25 29 32

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Peyton Brandenburg 3, Tallie Hanson 3, Tabby Kinzler 6, Allison Giesler 7, Kaitlyn Schiele 3, Katie Entzi 21.

Kidder County: Sydney Olson 2, Grace Benz 8, Maddy Schmidt 7, Brittany Rath 2, Morgan Ziesch 7, Kaitlin Silbernagel 6.

Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 3-2, Kidder County 5-2.

L-L-M 46, Lisbon 23

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remained unbeaten with a 46-23 victory over Lisbon.

The seventh-ranked Loboes made seven 3-pointers with Anna Holen making four on her way to 16 points. Jackie Meiklejohn made three from downtown, and finished with nine points.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 46, Lisbon 23

LIS 5 7 17 23

LLM 11 26 35 46

Lisbon: Karly Schultz 2, Preslie Ercink 4, Brianna Nielsen 3, Kaitlin Geyer 5, Sadi Deplazes 5, Elizabeth Lyons 4.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Rachel Hoff 2, Anna Holen 16, Ellie Holen 4, Olivia Bliss 4, Kindra Hamlin 7, Jackie Meiklejohn 9, Kallene Klever 4.

Records: Lisbon 2-2, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 6-0.

Ellendale 66, Oakes 27

Ellendale triumphed 66-27 over Oakes.

Alyssa Nishek tallied 16 points for the Cardinals.

Brooke Boehm and Kennedy Schmike both put in 10 points in the win.

Shelby Roney finished with 11 points for the Tornadoes.

Ellendale 66, Oakes 27

OAK 7 16 24 27

ELL 14 24 42 53

Oakes:Shelby Roney 11, Nicole Schmitz 8, Sadie Hansen 4, Jaida Seyer 2, Lynsey Schmitz 1, Cecelia Hoelscher 1.11 FGs, 5-12 FTs, 12 fouls.

Ellendale:Alyssa Nishek 16, Brooke Boehm 10, Kennedy Schimke 10, Macy Young 6, Katelyn Dathe 4, Josie Henningsen 3, Megan Roehl 2, Desa Sand 2. 22 FGs, 6-14 FTs, 16 fouls, 3-pt goals by Nishek-3.

Records: Oakes 3-3, Ellendale 2-4.

M-P-B 46, Wilton-Wing 40, OT

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan outscored Wilton-Wing 13-7 in overtime to earn a road win Thursday night.

The Thunder trailed 26-23 entering the fourth quarter. Lauren Moser led the way offensively with 14 points. Mariah Wick sank a trio of 3-pointers in the win. Halle Uehran added 10 points.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46, Wilton-Wing 40, OT

MPB 8 17 23 33 46

WW 11 20 26 33 40

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Mariah Wick 9, Halle Uehran 10, Lauren Moser 14, Taylor Sabinash 4, Megan Moser 6, Gracie Bohl 1. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Wick 3, 11-18 FT, 15 Fouls.

Wilton-Wing: Brooklyn Vollmer 9, Amanda Odegaard 2, McKenna Weisenburger 10, Lauren Koski 13, Jade Koski 9. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: J.Koski 2, Weisenburger, Vollmer.

Boys Dakota Prairie 70, Griggs County Central 39

A 27-point second quarter helped Dakota Prairie to a 70-39 victory over Griggs County Central. Hunter Sand had a game-high 22 points while teammate Tyler Loe buried three triples on his way to 15 points for the Knights.

Isaac Smith finished with 16 points for the Cougars.

Dakota Prairie 70, Griggs County Central 39

DP 14 41 57 70

GCC 8 16 30 39

Dakota Prairie: Tyler Loe 15, Hunter Sand 22, Alex Ott 4, Tyler Kollman 3, Jake Audem 10, Nick Gronaas 2, Jarrett Ressler 12, Parker Fredrick 2.

Griggs County Central: Rylan Briss 2, Evan Trostad 7, Eric Salvesen 10, Isaac Smith 16, Cord Laplant 4.

Records: Dakota Prairie 1-1, Griggs County Central 0-3.

Kidder Co. 60, E-K-M 54

Kidder County stopped a late rally by Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier to come away with a 60-54 win.

Brighton Fallgatter poured in 29 points for the Pirates. Kamen Schmidt was also in double figures with 12 points.

Isaac Huber tallied 15 points for the Rebels.

Kidder County 60, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 54

EKM 12 23 36 54

KC 19 37 54 60

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Dillion Madcke 10, Isaac Huber 15, Tyler Zahn 2, Nik Marks 7, Phillip Hagan 8, Brant Naze 8, Layne Entzi 4.

Kidder County: Jamison Magstadt 4, Alec Stroh 2, Gage Pfaff 4, Kamen Schmidt 12, Trey Diegel 3, Austin Schmidt 6, Brighton Fallgatter 29.

Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 0-2, Kidder County 1-0.

Ellendale 66, Oakes 46

Tyler Voightman had a game-high 20 points but it wasn't enough as Oakes fell 66-46 to 10th-ranked Ellendale.

Lucas Hofer led the charge with 18 points for the Cardinals who improved to 2-1 on the season.

Brennen Vance and Luke Wertz posted double-digit scoring for Ellendale with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ellendale 66, Oakes 46

OAK 4 18 26 46

ELL 18 39 54 66

Oakes: Tyler Voightman 20, Layne Schmit 8, Matt Grove 8, Sam Huffman 4, Andrew Dethlefsen 4, Jordan Cunningham 2. 17 FGs, 8-12 FTs, 10 fouls, 3-pt FGs by Voightman 3, Dethlefsen 1.

Ellendale: Lucas Hofer 18, Brennen Vance 11, Luke Wertz 10, Austin Molan 8, Hunter White 6, Jacob DeWald 3, Hunter Thorpe 2, Cole Goehring 2, Nathan Peterson 2, Taylen Walks 2, Casey Strong 2. 29 FGs, 2-9 FTs, 15 fouls, 3-pt goals by Hofer 3, White 2, DeWald 1.

Records: Oakes 0-2, Ellendale 2-1.