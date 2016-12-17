Firebirds see fruits of their labor

Devils Lake registered seven pins on Friday, spoiling Alumni Night at the JHS gym. Prior to the match, Jamestown's wrestling room was dedicated to Wes Sharbono, the first coach of the Blue Jays.

"Some of these kids took some lumps when they were younger, but they kept working and it's nice to see some of the fruits of their labor," Lambrecht said of his still young Firebirds squad. "We knew it'd be a close dual where one or two points or one or two matches could've swung the match either way.

"We're loving the success our kids are having. They've worked had for it."

The Firebirds improved to 5-2 on the season, getting pins from Brant Fisk (113 pounds), Everett Gunther (126), Cody Bjornson (152), Colby Rance (160), Jace Estenson (182), Robert Serumgard (220) and George DeMarce (220).

Staying off their backs has been a problem for the young Blue Jays.

"We're getting ourselves in bad body position. A lot of wrestling is body position, but that comes with experience and that's where we're still learning," Eslick said.

The JHS coach is hoping his team can take a similar path Devils Lake has.

"We're in the same situation now they were three years ago and you can see the progress they've made," Eslick said. "It doesn't happen overnight. There are things that need to be learned, but we'll get there."

The Blue Jays picked up three contested wins, including a late-match pin by sophomore Dillion Hassel at 170 pounds.

"He's all over the place, but he's a battler. I really like his attitude," Eslick said of Hassell. "He's just a second-year wrestler, but he has a big body. He's got a lot of potential."

Noah Braun, as usual, turned in a veteran performance even though the JHS standout is just a freshman. Ranked No. 4 at 138 pounds, Braun worked over James Fisk 13-2 for his 12th win in 13 matches.

"Noah's a constant for us. He's just so consistent," Eslick said.

Braden Hatcher, who's faced a daunting opponent virtually every time out at 132, earned a solid 9-5 decision over Chandler Gunther.

"I was happy for Braden. That was a gutty performance against a good kid," Eslick said. "He needed that one. That was a quality win for us."

The Blue Jays are right back at it today, traveling to Valley City for a tournament.

Devils Lake 51, Jamestown 25

285: Ray Dunn, JHS won by forfeit.

106: Dominic Laber, JHS won by forfeit.

113: Brant Fisk, DL pinned Talor Huebner, 2:19.

120: Sam Shomento, DL won by forfeit.

126: Everett Gunther, DL pinned Mikah Striefel, 3:06.

132: Braden Hatcher, JHS dec. Chandler Gunther, 9-5.

138: Noah Braun, JHS major dec. James Fisk, 13-2.

145: Parker Vilandre, DL dec. Kyle Dupre, 7-4.

152: Cody Bjornson, DL pinned Cody Huebner, 1:26.

160: Colby Rance, DL pinned C.J. Martinez, 2:38.

170: Dillion Hassell, JHS pinned Luke Knowski, 5:01.

182: Jace Estenson, DL pinned, Aaron Mack, 1:00.

195: Robert Serumgard, DL pinned Paul Vandal, 1:21.

220: George DeMarce, DL pinned Sam Krebs, 1:14.