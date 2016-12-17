Blue Jays roll to Fargo victory

The Blue Jays blew away the four-team field with a score of 140.95 points. Fargo Davies (131.675) finished second.

"The girls just continue to impress," said coach Andrea Bitz. "It was a really good meet. The attitudes were up. Everybody was smiling and having a great time.

"Their hard work is paying off."

The results were splashed in blue.

Jamestown had the top five all around scores and won everything but vault.

Hannah Schiele edged teammate Madison Mandan for the top spot, 35.175 to 35.150. Mandan's mark was a career-high.

"To see Maddy get that score was really neat. Her and Hannah had a pretty tight battle," Bitz said.

Seventh-grader Haley Nelson wasn't far behind at 34.925, which included two wins—bars (8.8) and beam (9.275).

"Haley shined again," Bitz said. "She's really coming alive for a little seventh-grader."

Alexis Triebenbach (34.275) was close to a PR.

Mandan's stellar performance included a tie for the top spot on floor with Hannah Schiele with matching 8.6s.

The Jays also turned in a stellar performance on beam with just two falls.

"We had 10 girls on beam and just about everybody stuck their routine," Bitz said.

It was another sparkling pre-Christmas performance for the Blue Jays, who host Fergus Falls (Minn.) and Grand Forks on Tuesday.

"We've had four different sets of judges, but these kids always seem to pull it together," Bitz said. "It's fun to seem them doing as well as they are right now."

Team results

1, Jamestown 140.95; 2, Fargo Davies 131.675; 3, Mandan 122.65; 4, Fargo 106.675.

Individual results

(Top 4 and JHS results)

All around: 1, Hannah Schiele, JHS, 35.175; 2, Madison Mandan, JHS, 35. 15; 3, Haley Nelson, JHS, 34.925; 4, Alexis Triebenbach, JHS, 34.275; 5, Rachel Schiele, JHS 34.2; 7, Maggie Ridley, JHS, 34.050; 11, Peyton Rudnick, JHS 32.150.

Beam: 1, Haley Nelson, JHS, 9.275; 2, Hannah Schiele, JHS, 9.25; 3, Madison Mandan, JHS, 9.175; 4, Maggie Ridley, JHS, 9.075; 5, Rachel Schiele, JHS, 8.875; 6, Alexis Triebenbach, JHS, 8.85; 12, Makenna O'Neal, 7.75; 18, Peyton Rudnick, JHS, 8.55.

Bars: 1, Nelson, 8.8; 2, R.Schiele, 8.6; 3T, H.Schiele, 8.4; 3T, Mandan, 8.4; 5, O'Neal, 8.275; 7, Triebenbach, 8.15; 8, Ridley, 7.925; 11, Rudnick, 7.35.

Vault: 1, Anna Suppes, Davies, 9.0; 2, Mandan, 8.975; 3, R.Schiele, 8.95; 4T, H.Schiele, 8.925; 4T, Ridley, 8.925; 6, Rudnick, 8.775; 7, Triebenbach, 8.75; 10, Nelson, 8.5.

Floor: 1, H.Schiele, 8.6; 1T, Mandan, 8.6; 3, Suppes, 8.55; 4T, Triebenbach, 8.525; 7, Rudnick, 8.475; 9, Nelson, 8.35; 10, Ridley, 8.125; 16, R.Schiele, 7.775.