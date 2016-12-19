CLASS B: LaMoure boys top Sargent Central

Alex Klever and Calen Rode each added 10 points in the winning effort. The Cadets were paced by Drew Wittich's game-high 22 points.

LaMoure improved to 1-3 on the early season.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, Sargent Central 41

Sargent Central 10 13 32 41

LaMoure-L-M 12 24 43 52

Sargent Central—Drew Wittich 22, Justin Lehmann 11, Matt Colemer 7, Logan Wyum 1. 14 FG, 12-23 FT, 12 fouls. 3-pointers: Wittich 1.

LaMoure-L-M—Jamison Kramer 17, Alex Klever 10, Calen Rode 10, Levi Hirschkorn 6, Caleb Hirschkorn 4, Jacob Ulmer 3, Ernet Trzpuc 2. Totals: 20 FG, 7-10 FT, 19 fouls. 3-pointers: Kramer 5.

Carrington 71, Benson County 52

Garrett Bickett led four Carrington players in double figures with 17 points during a 19-point victory over visiting Benson County.

After leading 15-12 at the end of the first period, Carrington outscored the Wildcats 20-10 in the second to lead 35-22 at thalf. Hayden Schmitz finished with 13 points for the Cards, while Kolton Vetter and Bryce Edland each posted 11.

Benson County's Keaton Nelsen led all scoring with 25. Carrington is 3-0 to start the season.

Benson Co. 12 22 35 52

Carrington 15 35 55 71

Benson Co.—Keaton Nelsen 25, Carter Tandeski 14, Brett O'Connell 4, Garret Tandeski 4, Spencer Olson 3, Will Rice 2.

Carrington—Garrett Bickett 17, Hayden Schmitz 13, Kolton Vetter 11, Bryce Edland 11, Jayden Shipman 8, Payton Smith 5, Trey Rosenau 4, Zach Johnson 2.