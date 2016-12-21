Class B roundup: No. 4 Carrington defeats M-P-B

Fourth-ranked Carrington defeated Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 43-28 in Class B girls basketball action on Tuesday night in Pingree.

The Cardinals pulled away in fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunder 15-4 in the frame after leading just 28-24 to begin the final eight minutes.

Carrington received a game-high 16 points from Haley Hewitt. Emerson Hoornaert also reached double figures with 13.

Amanda Allen came up with seven points for the Thunder.

Carrington 43, Medina -PB 28

CAR 11 20 28 43 MPB 9 16 24 28

Carrington — Emerson Hoornaert 13, McKenzie Johnson 2, Kadyn Mehring 2, Abigail Jarrett 4, Jill Endres 5, Haley Hewitt 16, Bella Hone 1. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan — Amanda Allen 7, Gracie Bohl 2, Halle Uehran 4, Megan Moser 6, Eva Reich 1, Taylor Sabinash 2, Jadyn Pollert 2, Lauren Moser 4.

Boys Kidder County 64, BCN 36

Gage Pfaff buried five 3-pointers and teammate Austin Schmidt nailed three more, helping the Pirates top the Bison in Steele. Kidder County connected on nine treys in all. Pfaff finished with 19 points, while Brighton Fallgatter hit a trey and scored 17 for the Pirates. Allen Contreras paced Barnes County North with nine points.

Kidder County 64, Barnes County North 36 BCN 17 26 29 36 KC 19 31 60 64

BCN — Allen Contreras 9, David Fletcher 8, Mason Haugen 7, Nathan Fick 5, Franklin Huang 4, Tristan Roaldson 3. Totals: 14 FG, 6-11 FT, 12 fouls. 3-pointers: Roaldson 1, Fick 1. Kidder County — Gage Pfaff 19, Brighton Fallgatter 17, Alec Stroh 10, Austin Schmidt 9, Kamen Schmidt 7, Jamison Magstadt 2. Totals: 25 FG, 5-8 FT, 12 fouls. 3-pointers: Pfaff 5, A. Schmidt 3, Fallgatter 1.

Lakota 55, Midkota 43

Lakota outpaced the Mustangs on their home floor 13-4 in the third period to take command and eventually earn the victory. The Mustangs had three players foul of the game down the stretch. Drew Utke and Laine Hoyt led Midkota with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Colton Berg and Brandon Phan each scored 15 for Lakota.

Lakota 10 28 41 55 Midkota 10 26 30 55

Lakota — Colton Berg 15, Brandon Phan 15, Jaden Varnson 11, Philip Steffan 8, Hunter Gibson 4, Logan Schun 2. Totals: 19 FG, 13-27 FT, 15 fouls. 3-pointers: Berg 1, Phan 1. Midkota — Drew Utke 13, Laine Hoyt 11, Mason Smith 7, Chase Wells 5, Jory Boote 3, Chance Wells 2. Totals: 16 FG, 4-11 FT, 26 fouls (Hoyt, Smith, Wells). 3-pointers: Hoyt 2, Boote 1, Utke 1, Wells 1.

Wrestling

The Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm Thunder picked up a pair of wins hosting a triangular on Tuesday in Edgeley. The Thunder topped Kindred 46-36 and Linton-HMB 50-30. Kindred was able to sneak past the Lions 39-30.

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 46, Kindred 36

220 Wyatt Nitschke EEK maj dec Jared Polluck 13-4; 285 Josh Fastnacht EEK pinned Nicholas Eggmann 1:22; 106 Ty Roesler K forfeit; 113 Carter Schmitz K forfeit; 120 Brock Roesler K pinned Zack Strong 4:11; 126 Eric Haag EEK forfeit; 132 Wyatt Moch EEK pinned Jacob Edgerly 1:37; 138 Easton Ogren K pinned Brandon Hahne :27; 145 Taydon Butcher K pinned Ethan Carruth 4:38; 152 Trace Bakke K pinned Bridger Mathern 3:17; 160 Dalton Schnabel EEK forfeit; 170 Ethan Ellingson EEK forfeit; 182 Weston Ellingson EEK pinned Brooke Leedahl :57; 195 Clayton Grueneich EEK forfeit.

Kindred 39 Linton-HMB 30

285: Nicholas Eggman K dec Riley Matheis 4-2 2OT; 106: Ty Roesler K pinned Logan Barnes 1:31; 113: Carter Schmitz K dec Trey Jacob 5-4; 120: Chandler Nagel LHMB forfeit; 126: Brock Roesler K pinned Nathaniel Geestman :47; 132: Ryan Holzer LHMB pinned Jacob Edgerly :23; 138: Easton Ogren K pinned Elijah Robinson 1:50; 145: Taydon Butcher K pinned Jaden Bosch 5:40; 152: Trace Bakke K forfeit; 160 no match; 170: Dylan Smith LHMB forfeit; 182: Josiah Savery LHMB pinned Brooke Leedahl :36; 195: Jared Palluck K dec Bowdy Roemmich 10-5; 220: Braydon Schmidt LHMB forfeit.

E-E-K 50, L-HMB 30

106: Logan Barnes LHMB forfeit; 113: Trey Jacob LHMB forfeit; 120: Zach Strong EEK pinned Ethan Zink 1:33; 126: Chandler Nagel LHMB pinned Eric Haag 1:23; 132: Ryan Holzer LHMB pinned Wyatt Moch :38; 138: Elijah Robinson LHMB pinned Brandon Hahne 5:15; 145: Ethan Carruth EEK maj dec Jaden Bosch 11-2; 152: Bridger Mathern EEK forfeit; 160: Rhett Moch EEK forfeit; 170: Dalton Schnabel EEK pinned Dylan Smith :56; 182: Weston Ellingson EEK maj dec Bowdy Roemmich 11-3; 195: Clayton Grueneich EEK pinned Josiah Savery 1:19; 220: Wyatt Nitschke EEK pinned Dylan Schmidt 1:03; 285: Joshua Fastnacht EEK pinned Riley Matheis 3:37