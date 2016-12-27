Carrington girls still ranked fourth

Carrington defeated Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 43-28 in Pingree last Tuesday, which was the team's only action of the week. The Cardinals host Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier on Jan. 3.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (7-1) slid from seventh to ninth following last Thursday's 40-22 loss at second-ranked Park River-Fordville-Lankin (8-0). The Loboes also return to action on Jan. 3, traveling to Linton to face the Linton-HMB Lions.

North Star (8-0) is still the top-ranked girls team, as the top six positions stayed unchanged.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2-0) still holds down the top spot in the third boys poll of the season, also released Monday. The Indians have a 101-61 victory over Dunseith and an 83-50 win over Grafton (4-1), who are receiving votes in the poll.

Carrington (4-0) is one of four undefeated teams receiving votes in the early going. Ellendale (2-1) is also receiving votes.

Class B Basketball Polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Girls

Team Rec. Pts. LW

1. North Star (7) 8-0 120 1

2. Park River-F-L (3) 8-0 114 2

3. Shiloh Christian (1) 6-0 104 3

4. Carrington 8-0 91 4

5. Kindred (2) 6-0 88 5

6. Our Redeemer's 5-0 58 6

7. Grant County 8-0 47 9

8. Landon-E-M 5-1 38 8

9. LaMoure-L-M 7-1 20 7

10. Bishop Ryan 4-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: New Town (6-1), Oak Grove (5-1), Richland (2-2), Dickinson Trinity (2-5), Enderlin (7-1), Rugby (7-1), Watford city (4-2).

Boys

Team Rec. Pts. LW

1. Four Winds-Minn. (10) 2-0 117 1

2. Dickinson Trinity (2) 4-0 108 2

3. Northern Cass 3-0 94 3

4. Thompson 3-0 76 7

5. Hillsboro-CV 3-0 72 4

6. Shiloh Christian 1-1 48 8

7. North Star 2-0 34 9

8. Beulah 2-0 30 NR

9. Bishop Ryan 2-1 28 6

10. Des Lacs-Bur. 2-1 19 5

Others receiving votes: Carrington (4-0), Oak Grove (1-0), Grafton (4-1), Larimore (2-0), Parshall (1-1), St. John (4-0), Ellendale (2-1).