Sports shorts for Dec. 29, 2016
Same teams in 'A' hoops polls
The same five teams make up the latest Class A basketball polls.
The boys poll is unchanged from last week with Minot getting 16 of 17 first-place votes.
Grand Forks Red River moves up to No. 3 in the girls poll. The Roughriders are 6-0.
Class A Basketball Polls
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Boys
Team W-L Pts LW
1. Minot (16) 5-0 84 1
2. Fargo Davies (1) 5-0 65 2
3. Bismarck Century 5-1 51 3
4. Dickinson 4-1 38 4
5. Grand Forks Red River 4-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: West Fargo (5-1).
Girls
Team W-L Pts LW
1. Bismarck Century (16) 4-1 84 1
2. Fargo Shanley (1) 4-0 65 2
3. Grand Forks Red River 6-0 50 4
4. Fargo Davies 3-2 27 3
5. Bismarck High 4-1 25 5
Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (3-3), Mandan (2-3).
Barnes Co. tourney pairings set
Milnor-North Sargent is the top seed for the Barnes County boys basketball tournament Jan. 10, 13-14 at Valley City State.
Milnor-North Sargent faces Barnes County North on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion takes on Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page in the second game followed by Enderlin facing Griggs County Central and Maple Valley meeting Sargent Central.
Games start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 and noon on Jan. 14.