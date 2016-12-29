Sports shorts for Dec. 29, 2016

Grand Forks Red River moves up to No. 3 in the girls poll. The Roughriders are 6-0.

Class A Basketball Polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Boys

Team W-L Pts LW

1. Minot (16) 5-0 84 1

2. Fargo Davies (1) 5-0 65 2

3. Bismarck Century 5-1 51 3

4. Dickinson 4-1 38 4

5. Grand Forks Red River 4-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: West Fargo (5-1).

Girls

Team W-L Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (16) 4-1 84 1

2. Fargo Shanley (1) 4-0 65 2

3. Grand Forks Red River 6-0 50 4

4. Fargo Davies 3-2 27 3

5. Bismarck High 4-1 25 5

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (3-3), Mandan (2-3).

Barnes Co. tourney pairings set

Milnor-North Sargent is the top seed for the Barnes County boys basketball tournament Jan. 10, 13-14 at Valley City State.

Milnor-North Sargent faces Barnes County North on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion takes on Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page in the second game followed by Enderlin facing Griggs County Central and Maple Valley meeting Sargent Central.

Games start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 and noon on Jan. 14.