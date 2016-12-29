Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sports shorts for Dec. 29, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:06 a.m.

    Same teams in 'A' hoops polls

    The same five teams make up the latest Class A basketball polls.

    The boys poll is unchanged from last week with Minot getting 16 of 17 first-place votes.

    Grand Forks Red River moves up to No. 3 in the girls poll. The Roughriders are 6-0.

    Class A Basketball Polls

    (First-place votes in parentheses)

    Boys

    Team W-L Pts LW

    1. Minot (16) 5-0 84 1

    2. Fargo Davies (1) 5-0 65 2

    3. Bismarck Century 5-1 51 3

    4. Dickinson 4-1 38 4

    5. Grand Forks Red River 4-2 10 5

    Others receiving votes: West Fargo (5-1).

    Girls

    Team W-L Pts LW

    1. Bismarck Century (16) 4-1 84 1

    2. Fargo Shanley (1) 4-0 65 2

    3. Grand Forks Red River 6-0 50 4

    4. Fargo Davies 3-2 27 3

    5. Bismarck High 4-1 25 5

    Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (3-3), Mandan (2-3).

    Barnes Co. tourney pairings set

    Milnor-North Sargent is the top seed for the Barnes County boys basketball tournament Jan. 10, 13-14 at Valley City State.

    Milnor-North Sargent faces Barnes County North on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion takes on Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page in the second game followed by Enderlin facing Griggs County Central and Maple Valley meeting Sargent Central.

    Games start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 and noon on Jan. 14.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepbasketballclass b
    Advertisement
    randomness