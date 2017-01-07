Carrington, Ellendale to meet in marquee final

In just 23 minutes, Edland piled up 30 points and 15 rebounds as the unbeaten Cardinals rolled past Kidder County 59-39 in semifinal play of the Stutsman County tournament.

The only thing tougher than slowing down Edland might be getting him to take any credit.

"I have the best teammates anybody could ask for and the coach (Tim Ranum) came in and gave us a great gameplan," Edland said. "I just had to go out there and execute."

Edland and the Cardinals certainly did that. He made 13 of the 19 shots as Carrington cruised to its seventh win.

"If we do what coach (Tim Ranum) tells us, we can be as good as we want to be ... how we play is pretty much up to us," Edland said. "We got a bunch of scorers on the team and I think we just play well together and so far it's been working out."

It's been a banner start to the season for the Cardinals under first-year head coach Tim Ranum, whose team debuted in the Class B rankings at No. 10 this week. Although appreciate of being recognized, Ranum took a more light-hearted approach to being a top 10 team in early January.

"It's nice to get that recognition. It's definitely a first for this group of kids but you sportswriters don't know anything. What, have you seen like three games, you know what I mean?" Ranum said. "Hopefully, we're able to keep winning and validate that ranking. We like to think of ourselves as a top-tier team and eventually more and more people will notice."

After a high-scoring win over Kidder County on Dec. 29, Friday's game turned into more of a grinder.

The Pirates (4-2) scored first, but the Cardinals registered the next 10 points and were on their way. Garrett Bickett joined Edland in double figures with 10 points. Kolton Vetter contributed five assists, five rebounds and four points.

Alex Stroh led the Pirates with 12 points. Brighton Fallgatter totaled nine points, 15 rebounds and two assists.

"If we give up 72 points like we did last time against them we'll probably be in trouble," Edland said referring to the Dec. 29 game against Kidder County. "If we play defense like we did tonight, we can win all our games."

Edland's theory will be tested tonight as the Cardinals meet highly-regarded Ellendale. The Highway 281 southern version of the Cardinals (Ellendale) are seeking their third straight Stutsman County crown.

"This is our first this chance to play in a kind of a marquee game this season," Ranum said. "Ellendale is a quality team. They're one of the big dogs in our region so it will definitely be a big test for us, but our kids are excited about it."

It's not the last stiff test for Ranum's crew, either.

Carrington takes on the No. 1-ranked and juggernaut Four Winds-Minnewaukan on the road on Jan. 24. Just four days later, they host No. 2-ranked North Star. They also have an early-February matchup with tonight's opponent—Ellendale.

Edland says first things first.

"It kinda hurt getting the 2-seed," he said of the tournament's seeding. "We have a chance to go out and make a statement against a really good team."

Carrington 59, Kidder County 39

Carr 14 26 42 59

KC 6 12 26 39

Carrington: Garrett Bickett 10, Drew Page 4, Jayden Shipman 5, Hayden Schmitz 2, Trey Rosenau 4, Kolton Vetter 4, Bryce Edland 30. Totals: 23-54 FG, Three-pointers: 1-10 (Shipman), 12-16 FT, 35 Rebounds (Edland 15), 16 Fouls, 6 Assists (Vetter 5), 11 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Shipman), 5 Steals (Payton Smith).

Kidder County: Alec Stroh 8, Gage Pfaff 12, Kamen Schmidt 1, Austin Schmidt 9, Brighton Fallgatter 9. Totals: 14-58 FG, Three-pointers: 4-17 (Pfaff 3, Schmidt), 7-14 FT, 22 Rebounds (Fallgatter 11), 12 Fouls, 3 Assists (Fallgatter 2), 8 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (A.Stroh 2), 5 Steals (Fallgatter 2).

Records: Carrington 7-0; Kidder County 4-2.