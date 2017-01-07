Ellendale going for Stutsman three-peat

"That's awesome. Not many teams get to do that," said Vance, Ellendale's 6-foot-3 senior leader. "I'm glad we're one of those teams."

The Imperials (2-3) came out and stunned the favored Cardinals, jumping out to a 9-0 lead behind a trey and six straight points by William Kleppe. Jamison Fettig also nailed a trey for the Imperials in the early burst, which became a theme for N-G-S in the contest.

The Imperials attempted 24 3-pointers in the game and made good on 10 of them.

"(The Imperials) are a good scrappy, physical team, and our guys gotta be able to deal with it a little bit," Ellendale coach Brian Vance said. "We knew they were going to shoot a ton of 3s, and every quarter break we told them we gotta guard the 3s, and we were guarding the 3s with our hands down.

"They were hot from 3-point range and we just didn't recognize that right away."

But Ellendale overpowered the Imperials for a 16-4 run to close the first period and take a 16-13 lead in the second. Luke Wertz scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half, helping Ellendale lead 36-24 at the half.

Vance caught fire in the second, connecting from long range twice and scoring 12 of his 22. The Cardinals led by as many as 17 before the half.

"We knew they were going to be strong and physical," Brennen Vance said. "Right away we weren't really ready for that, but as the game went on we settled in and overcame their strengths."

"We were trying to live and die from the 3-point line and we shouldn't do that," N-G-S coach Brent Gross said. "Especially playing a team like Ellendale, that can run and gun and take transition shots and make it tough for us on defense.

"We were just taking some bad shots on the offensive end and giving up some pretty easy shots on the other end."

The Cardinals dominated the glass, outrebounding the Imperials 17-9 at the half and 28-14 in the game. N-G-S was able to cut the deficit to seven points twice in the third, but that was as close as the Imperials would get.

Jamison Fettig finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Imperials. N-G-S will face Kidder County today at 1:30 for third place.

"This is a good Region 3 test for us," Brian Vance said of the Stutsman tourney. "We have to learn some things yet. We're experienced, but our basketball IQ isn't there yet and we're learning every day.

"We'll get there in the end," the veteran coach added. "We've got a good team and we got a big test (today)."

Stutsman County Boys Basketball Tournament

At Jamestown Civic Center

Semifinals

Ellendale 74, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 50

N-G-S 13 24 47 50

Ellendale 16 36 56 74

N-G-S—Jamison Fettig 21, Ethan Kleppe 13, William Kleppe 8, Bryce Fettig 4, Pacey Feist 4. Totals: 19-42 FG, 2-9 FT, 14 Rebounds (J. Fettig 5), 17 Fouls (E. Kleppe), 2 Assists (2 with 1), 15 Turnovers, 10 Steals (J. Fettig 4). 3-pointers (10-24): J. Fettig 5, E. Kleppe 3, W. Kleppe 1, B. Fettig 1.

Ellendale—Brennen Vance 22, Luke Wertz 20, Austin Molan 10, Hunter White 9, Lucas Hofer 7, Jacob Dewald 6. Totals: 27-47 FG, 15-17 FT, 28 Rebounds (Vance 7), 10 Fouls, 11 Assists (Vance 6), 13 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Hofer 3). 3-pointers (5-12): Vance 2, Molan 2, Hofer 1.

Records: Ellendale 4-2; N-G-S 2-3.