Rebels, Mustangs earn consolation wins

The 6-foot-4 junior Lane Hanson poured in 31 of E-K-M's 67 points, leading the Rebels past Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 67-60. The Rebels improved to 1-4.

Isaac Huber and Brant Naze also hit double figures in scoring, with Huber posting 15 and Naze 11. The Rebels separated themselves in the third quarter after the lead changed hands 12 times.

Lawton Allen turned in a solid performance for M-P-B (1-4). The 6-2 senior posted a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

E-K-M will face South Border for fifth place today at noon. M-P-B will take on Midkota for seventh this morning at 10:30 a.m.

South Border 47, Midkota 30

Tristin Lippert's 22 points and nine rebounds sparked the Mustangs past Midkota by 17.

The 6-3 senior forward's performance was complemented by Bryton Dewald's 12 points and Alex Ruff's 12 rebounds. Both Lippert and Dewald connected on two 3-pointers in the contest.

Mason Smith's double-double of 12 points and 13 boards paced the Mustangs. South Border improved to 3-2, while Midkota dropped to 0-5.

Stutsman County Tournament

Friday's consolation games

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 67, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 60

E-K-M 10 31 43 67

M-P-B 12 27 36 60

E-K-M—Lanson Hanson 31, Isaac Huber 15, Brant Naze 13, Dilan Madcke 3, Phillip Hagen 3, Tyler Zahn 2. Totals: 24-52 FG, 15-24 FT, 29 Rebounds (Hanson 9), 14 Fouls, 7 Assists (Hanson 3), 8 Turnovers, 1 Block (Hanson), 8 Steals (3 with 2). Three-pointers (4-11): Naze 2, Hagen 1, Huber 1.

M-P-B—Lawton Allen 22, Michael Thomas 12, Blake Zirbes 11, Seth Horn 7, Braden Tripp 6, Preston Martin 2. Totals: 22-45 FG, 10-14 FT, 27 Rebounds (11 Allen), 19 Fouls (Horn), 6 Assists (2 with 2), 14 Turnovers, 1 Block (Zirbes), 4 Steals (Horn 2). Three-pointers (6-17): Thomas 2, Allen 2, Horn 1, Zirbes 1.

Records: E-K-M 1-4; M-P-B 1-4.

South Border 47, Midkota 30

South Border 13 30 38 47

Midkota 6 13 21 30

South Border—Tristan Lippert 22, Bryton Dewald 12, Alex Ruff 9, Tanner Kempf 2, Chase Bader 2. Totals: 20-52 FG, 3-6 FT, 36 Rebounds (Ruff 12), 10 Fouls, 6 Assists (2 with 2), 7 Turnovers, 1 Block (Lippert), 4 Steals (Bader 3). 3-pointers (4-15): Lippert 2, Dewald 2.

Midkota—Mason Smith 12, Gavin Smith 11, Chase Wells 3, Laine Hoyt 2, Chance Wells 2. Totals: 13-47 FG, 3-9 FT, 24 Rebounds (Smith 13), 10 Fouls, 9 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (2 with 1), 6 Steals (2 with 2). 3-pointers (1-15): Chase Wells 1.

Records: South Border 3-2; Midkota 0-5.

Four Winds-Minn. 73, Dak. Prairie 35

Top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan advanced to the championship game at the Ramsey County tournament with a 73-35 victory over Dakota Prairie.

Tronis McKay led the Indians with a game-high 23 points, Steve Redfox was also in double figures with 11.

Hunter Sand, coming off a 32-point performance Thursday, scored just 13 points for the Knights.

Sand, and the rest of the Knights will face-off against the Polar Bears from Larimore in the third-place game Saturday.

No. 2-ranked North Star will have the task of trying to take down top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan in the championship game.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 73, Dakota Prairie 35

DP 12 21 33 35

FWM 21 31 58 73

Dakota Prairie: Tyler Loe 9, Hunter Sand 13, Tyler Kollman 1, Jake Avdem 6, Nick Gronaas 4, Parker Frederick 2.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan: Tannor Dauphinais 3, Jaylen LaRock 8, Steve Redfox 11, Doug Yankton 6, Irvin Tomahawk 10, Ashton Thompson 2, Tronis McKay 23, Charlie Black 8, Gionni Robertson 2.

Linton-HMB 73, LaMoure-LM 38

Eighth-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock picked up a road win at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion Friday night.

The Lions started strong with a 27-8 lead after one quarter from there they cruised to a 73-38 win.

Jared Baumiller led the charge for the Lions with 24 points.

Levi Hirschkorn scored 13 points in the loss for the Loboes.

Linton-HMB 73, LaMoure-LM 38

LIN 27 41 62 73

LLM 8 17 27 38

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock: Chase Schiele 5, Jared Baumiller 24, Cole Baumiller 7, Jack McCrory 4, Paul McCrory 1, Michael Kramer 3, Parker Gerving 5, Lance Weiser 13, Cole Vanderlaan 11.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Alex Klever 10, Levi Hirschkorn 13, Caleb Hirschkorn 6, Jamison Kramer 6, Jared Beck 3.

Midway-Minto 69, GCC 38

Midway-Minto defeated Griggs County Central 69-38 in Class B boys basketball action Friday night.

Dominic Schuster led the Mustangs with 18 points. Noah Altendorf and John Juarez each had 13 for Midway-Minto.

Senior Rylan Briss scored 12 points to lead the Cougars.

Midway-Minto 69, Griggs County Central 38

GCC 7 19 26 38

MM 19 34 66 71

Griggs County Central: Rylan Briss 12, Evan Trostad 8, Eric Salvesen 11, Isaac Smith 4, Tanner Haugen 1, Hunter Gronneberg 2.

Midway-Minto: Julian Schuster 10, Dominic Schuster 18, Noah Altendorf 13, Trenton Eliason 4, Ogden Wasylow 2, Juan Villanueva 4, Kyle Schmitz 2, Noah Zikmund 3, John Juarez 13, Aiden Robberstad 2.

Girls

BCN 58, Oakes 57

Barnes County North won a nail-biter Friday night in Oakes. Trailing by three points entering the fourth quarter the Bison rallied for a 58-57 win.

Tess Scott led the way with 16 points with Jayda Haugen adding 15 of her own.

The Tornadoes were led by the game's leading scorer Nicole Schmitz, who had 21. Teammate Shelby Roney totaled 20 points.

Barnes County North 58, Oakes 57

BCN 16 30 46 58

OAK 12 32 49 57

Barnes County North: Tess Scott 16, Jayda Haugen 15, Hannah Willson 9, Ashley Samek 8, Bailey Soupir 1, Macy Willson 2, Clara Wieland 4, Sydni Everson 3.

Oakes: Jaida Seyer 3, Sadie Hansen 7, Shelby Roney 20, Lindsey Schmitz 2, Nicole Schmitz 21, Bailey Skjefte 2.