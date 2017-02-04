No. 3 Magi pull away from Jays

Jamestown led 24-19 on a hoop by Mason Walters with four minutes to go in the opening stanza.

No. 3-ranked Minot (16-1) slowly took control. The Magi finished the first half on a 11-4 run and scored the first eight points of the second half to build a 39-28 lead.

The Blue Jays, who dropped their ninth in a row, led for much of the first half thanks to balanced scoring. The first seven baskets were all scored by different players.

But the two-time defending state champs eventually caught fire led by senior all-state guard KyJuan Johnson, who scored 22 points, 15 coming on 3-pointers.

Mason Walters led the Blue Jays with 14 points and five rebounds.

Next up for Jamestown is a home game against Williston (1-12) on Friday, Feb. 10.

Minot 73, Jamestown 51

JHS 28 23 -- 51

MHS 31 42 -- 70

Jamestown: Dawson Douty 3, Bryan Mosolf 4, John Horgan 6, Ryder Lunzman 2, Jared Kallenbach 4, Boden Skunberg 9, Adam Reiten 5, Beau Waldock 2, Mason Walters 14, Ethan Haut 2. Totals: 20-51 FG, Three-pointers: 2-15 (Douty, Skunberg), 9-11 FT, 16 Fouls, 16 Turnovers.

Minot: KyJuan Johnson 22, Chandler Albertson 5, Bryce Bechtold 2, Trevor Banks 2, Justin Engg 14, Peyton Lamoureux 10, Alex Schimke 11, Max Olthoff 4. Totals: 25-62 FG, Three-pointers: 13-33 (Johnson 5, Schimke 3, Lamoureux 2, Albertson, Engg, Banks), 10-13 FT, 15 Fouls, 12 Turnovers.

Records: Minot 16-1 overall, 13-1 West Region, Jamestown 1-14 overall, 0-13 West Region.

Jays fourth in Bismarck

Jamestown is in fourth place after Day 1 of the 10-team Century Invite at the Bismarck Aquatic Center.

The Blue Jays amassed 953 points and trail only Bismarck Century (1,280), West Fargo Sheyenne (1,051.5) and Fargo South (1031). Four additional teams will compete today in the meet.

"It went really well today," said JHS swimming and diving coach Ben Smith. "We had a lot of really good performances."

Among the highlights was Jonas Flann (1:04.06) and Colton Carlson (1:04.15) touching second and third in the 100 breaststroke, respectively.

Flann also added a third in the 50 free in 22.77 seconds.

Colt Rasmusson earned fourth in the 500 free in a time of 5:29.28.

The relays turned in strong performances.

In the 200 medley, Flann, Carlson, Tyler Bjorgaard and Andy Pfeiffer raced to third out of the 10 teams in 1:57.47.

Also, Dayden Renwick, Pfeiffer, Carlson and Flann teamed for fourth in the 200 free.

Individually, Renwick qualified for state in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:23.87.