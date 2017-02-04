No. 10 Carrington topples Ellendale

Garrett Bickett poured in 28 points for the Cardinals. Kolton Vetter (16) and Bryce Edland (13) were also in double figures for Carrington.

Luke Wertz topped Ellendale with 16 points. Austin Molan added 13.

Carrington 69, Ellendale 48

ELL 12 24 39 48

CARR 17 41 52 69

Ellendale: Lucas Hofer 7, Brennen Vance 4, Luke Wertz 16, Hunter White 7, Austin Molan 13, Nate Pederson 1.

Carrington: Garrett Bickett 28, Jayden Shipman 2, Hayden Schmitz 3, Trey Rosenau 1, Kolton Vetter 16, Bryce Edland 13, Seth Nelson 2, Payton Smith 4.

T-G-U 75, Warwick 64

Kyle Littleghost pumped in 21 points, but Warwick fell to Towner-Granville-Upham.

Eric Belgarde and Joel Redfox added 12 points each for the Warriors.

Towner-Granville-Upham 75, Warwick 64

TGU 14 31 53 75

Warwick 8 26 40 64

Towner-Granville-Upham: Kolter Schell 11, Caleb Cross 8, Garrett Bailey 2, Cole Bethke 14, Tanner Schock 10, Shayden Luna 25, James Rosencrans 3, Isaiah Johnson 2. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Luna 2, Bethke 2, Schell, 14-27 FT, 4 Fouls.

Warwick: Jerry Lenoir 2, Roger Yankton 2, Kyle Littleghost 21, Joel Redfox 12, Traysen Feather 4, Eric Belgarde 12, Paul Thiele 11. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Littleghost 3, Belgarde 2, 1-4 FT, 17 Fouls.

Linton-HMB 56, S-Z 49

Eighth-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock had five players in double figures in a win over Strasburg-Zeeland.

Chase Schiele, Jared and Cole Baumiller and Cole Vander Laan all had 13 points for the Lions.

Hunter Huizenga was high man for the Clippers with 15 markers.

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 56, Strasburg-Zeeland 49

LHMB 18 32 48 56

SZ 8 20 34 49

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock: Chase Schiele 13, Jared Baumiller 13, Cole Baumiller 13, Parker Gerving 2, Lance Weiser 12, Cole Vander Laan 13. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Schiele 3, J.Baumiller 3, Weiser, C.Baumiller, 9-12 FT, 12 Fouls.

Strasburg-Zeeland: Hunter Huizenga 15, Stetson Haak 6, Nic Nieuwsma 6, Adam Hulm 3, Tanner Gaebel 7, Alex Scherr 12. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Scherr 3, Gaebel, Hulm, Nieuwsma, Huizenga, 4-8 FT, 12 Fouls.

LaMoure-LM 67, BCN 45

Shay Ness poured in 22 points in LaMoure-Litchville-Marion's win over Barnes County North on Thursday.

Levi Hirschkorn (13), Jamison Kramer (10) and Caleb Hirschkorn (10) also were in double figures for the Loboes.

Allen Contreras hit for 19 points for the Bison.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 67, Barnes County North 45

BCN 10 24 33 44

LLM 18 32 46 67

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Alex Klever 6, Levi Hirschkorn 13, Caleb Hirschkorn 10, Shay Ness 22, Jacob Ulmer 6, Jamison Kramer 10. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Kramer 2, 19-23 FT, 11 Fouls.

Barnes County North: Mason Haugen 6, David Fletcher 7, Allen Contreras 19, Colby Bruner 7, Jacob Harstad 2, Franklin Huang 2, Jacob Fisher 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Bruner, 6-10 FT, 18 Fouls.

Girls Midkota 57, NR-S 50

Joslyn Hoyt totaled 17 points in helping Midkota to a road win over New Rockford-Sheyenne.

McKenna Frappier added 16 points and Jade Boote chipped in with 12 as the Mustangs outscored the Rockets 33-22 in the second half to rally for the win.

Becca Allmaras led the Rockets with 15 points.

Midkota 57, New Rockford-Sheyenne 50

MID 12 24 37 57

NRS 14 28 37 50

Midkota: Joslyn Hoyt 17, McKenna Frappier 16, Jade Boote 12, Jakenda Short 8, Victoria Vollmer 4.

New Rockford-Sheyenne: Becca Allmaras 15, Lauren Roscoe 9, Lizzie Holzwarth 8, Shawna Dockter 6, Olivia Smith 5, Hannah Haley 4, Ashley Schuster 3.