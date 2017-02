Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier sophomore Katie Entzi (holding ball) surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career on Jan. 28 against Sargent Central. Entzi and the Rebels play their final regular-season on Monday against Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed for the District 5 tournament, which begins on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Jamestown Civic Center. Submitted photo