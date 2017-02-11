Jays snap streak

"It feels great. We really wanted this one tonight and we just came out and played really well as a team," sophomore Mason Walters said. "We just played great, everybody did. We're happy with the win."

Walters, who finished with 19 points, four rebounds and a blocked shot, was one of three Blue Jays in double figures.

Williston had beaten Jamestown by 15 earlier in the season, but it was a no-doubter Friday night.

"I feel glad for our kids. They've been battling their tails off," said JHS coach Luke Anderson. "It's nice to the W. With all the hard work and improvement they've made, it just doesn't feel as good if you don't get the W."

Boden Skunberg scored a team-best 22 points for the Blue Jays, including 15 in the first half.

"We got the lead and sustained the lead and never really got in panic mode at any point," Anderson said. "The other thing I thought was really good is how we played as a team. A lot of guys played and a lot made really nice contributions."

Jared Kallenbach totaled 10 points and dished out five assists. Dawson Douty (8) and Adam Reiten (7) teamed for 15 points.

Even more importantly, the Blue Jays took care of the ball with a season-low six turnovers compared to 16 assists.

"Turnovers have been killing us, but we really did a good job with that tonight," Walters said. "That's really important for us. If we can limit them that really helps."

Williston, meanwhile, gave it away 27 times, several forced, others not.

"I thought our pressure really set the tone. We got after them heavy up top," Anderson said.

Kallenbach and Skunberg had four steals each. Douty came up with three.

"We've played with really good teams for long stretches, but we haven't always done that against teams we felt like we should be competing with," Anderson said. "Tonight, the kids were determined to win on their home floor."

The Blue Jays are right back at it today on the road against Turtle Mountain.

"We really shared the ball more and we've been focusing on that a lot in practice," Walters said. "Hopefully we can build on this and keep it going."

Jamestown 76, Williston 54

WHS 20 34 -- 54

JHS 38 38 -- 76

Williston: Brett Ralph 13, Carter Homs 6, Brady Aberle 6, Baily Bethke 3, Triten Teske 4, Isaac Pachecho 5, Koby Klassen 4, William Brown 13. Totals: 21-42 FG, Three-pointers: 3-14 (Aberle, Bethke, Ralph), 9-15 FT, 21 Fouls (Klassen 5), 27 Turnovers.

Jamestown: Dawson Douty 8, Bryan Mosolf 1, John Horgan 2, Jacob Ament 5, Jared Kallenbach 10, Boden Skunberg 22, Adam Reiten 7, Beau Waldock 2, Mason Walters 19. Totals: 30-69 FG, Three-poiners: 1-16 (Ament), 15-22 FT, 17 Fouls, 6 Turnovers.

Records: Jamestown 1-13 West Region, 2-14 overall; Williston 1-13, 2-13.