Mustangs, Imperials win District 6 opener

The Lions got 11 points from Jenna Bernhardt.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter overcame a slow start to defeat Strasburg-Zeeland on its home floor, advancing to the semifinals Monday night.

The Imperials had a balanced scoring attack with eight players scoring. Kaylin Weigel led the way with 16 points. Megan and Brianna Regner added nine apiece.

Monday's semifinals will match Kidder County against South Border, and Medina-Pingree-Buchanan versus Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.

South Border 69, Linton H-M-B 36

LIN 10 19 29 36

SB 24 38 53 69

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock: Jenna Bernhardt 11, Destiny Wagner 2, Cassie Gefroh 3, Mya Vetter 2, Makayla Ptacek 8, Brooke Vanderlaan 4, Heidi Jacob 6.

South Border: Sara Melom 2, Morgan Schnabel 6, Kayla Rohr 10, Rachel Rueb 4, Katie Schmidt 8, Faith Dockter 13, Nicole Schmidt 1, Caitlin Molter 2, Elisabeth Dalke 21, Emily St. Aubin 2.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 60, Strasburg-Zeeland 21

SZ 8 14 16 21

NGS 7 28 52 60

Strasburg-Zeeland: Jose Langeliers 2, Hannah Scherr 7, Taylor Krumm 6, Madison VanderVorst 2, Haley Eberle 2, Shyla Haak 2.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Callie Thompson 8, Megan Regner 9, Brianna Regner 9, Hailey Sperle 3, Alexa Young 4, Kaylin Weigel 16, Mackenzie Heflin 7, Bailey Heflin 4.

District 7 Tournament

Riah Littleghost poured in 29 points for Four Wind-Minnewaukan as they defeated New Rockford-Sheyenne.

A 21-point third quarter was key in the win, Latasha Bellile added 21 points for the Indians. Rebecca Allmaras paced the Rockets with 18 points.

Harvey-Wells County steam rolled past Lakota 66-12. The Hornets had eight players score in the game with three of them in double figures.

Benson County took a commanding 15-4 lead after the opening quarter on its way to a victory over Dakota Prairie.

Dani Schwanke led the Wildcats with 20 points, Kaylee Lybeck chipped in 12.

Shaye Frederick and Emma Poehls paced the Knights with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Saturday's semifinal matchups, in New Rockford, feature Warwick against Four Winds-Minnewaukan, and Benson County taking on Harvey-Wells County.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 65, New Rockford-Sheyenne 46

NRS 14 21 31 46

FWM 13 32 53 65

New Rockford-Sheyenne: Rebecca Allmaras 18, Olivia Smith 14, Hannah Heinz 4, Hanney Haley 4, Ashley Schuster 2, Elizabeth Holzwarth 4.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan: Jazmine Lohnes 1, Louelle Deng 2, Talissa Ami 5, Skyla Cavanaugh 2, Riah Littleghost 29, Latasha Bellile 21, Hailey Keo 5.

Harvey-Wells County 66, Lakota 12

LAK 2 4 6 12

HWC 16 35 52 66

Lakota: Breanne Schmidt 10, Taylor Wittenhagen 2.

Harvey-Wells County: Ryle Heil 3, Hannah Felchle 7, Karlie Dockter 6, Kari Wolfe 13,McKenzie Alveshere 2, Jaye Fike 7, Jasmine Ripplinger 17, McKayla Jones 11.

Benson County 49, Dakota Prairie 30

BEN 15 29 39 49

DAK 4 14 22 30

Benson County: Dani Schwanke 20, Kaylee Lybeck 12, Emily Sears 3, Taylor Foss 10, Erin Jorgenson 3, Camee Wangler 1.

Dakota Prairie: Madison Lippert 2, Courtney Stein 2, Paige Haakenson 3, Shaye Frederick 12, Emma Poehls 11.

Boys Oakes 67, Leola-Fred. 62, OT

Tyler Voightman's 24-point game helped Oakes over Leola-Frederick, S.D., in overtime on Thursday night in Class B boys basketball action.

Jordan Cunningham added 14 points for the Tornadoes and Drew Dethlefsen contributed 12 as Oakes outscored Leola-Frederick 9-4 in overtime.

Oakes 67, Leola-Frederick 62, OT

LF 14 35 46 58 62

Oakes 20 32 45 58 67

Leola-Frederick: Alex Sumption 11, Trevor Sumption 4, Haydn Podoll 6, Zach Sumption 11, Tanner Geffre 12, Jordan Haas 11, Lance Fieckert 5, Fred Kanka 2. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: A.Sumption, Podoll, 10-15 FT, 20 Fouls.

Oakes: Tyler Voightman 24, Sam Huffman 2, Jordan Cunningham 14, Layne Schmit 6, Drew Dethlefsen 12, Max Muggli 9. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Voightman 3, Dethlefsen, Cunningham, 14-22 FT, 15 Fouls.