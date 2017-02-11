Strong first half propels Jays

"We started the game out very aggressive, and put a lot of pressure on them," JHS coach Andy Skunberg said.

The defensive pressure utilized by the Jays was on display throughout the first half turning the Coyotes over 23 times. Megan Larson picked up a steal and took it the length of the court for a layup. Larson's layup put the Jays up eight, and keyed a 10-0 run midway through the first.

Skunberg was pleased with his teams effort to take care of the ball only, turning it over just four times in the opening half. However he was disappointed in the effort from the free throw line.

"We were 7-18 in the first half, just go to the line and make the shot," he said.

Junior Megan Gaffaney scored 13 in the first half on her way to a game-high 21 points.

"Megan had a good all-around game tonight, she played aggressively and hit her shots when she was open," Skunberg said.

Senior Bailey Lamp came off the bench for the Jays in her second game back from a knee injury. "Bailey pitched in 11 points for us tonight, she's still coming around, and is getting better each day," Skunberg said.

Sophomore Courtney Peterson who had 16 points. Peterson hit a runner going down the lane to give the Jays a 26-point advantage midway through the second half.

The Coyotes got the lead down to 10 on a basket from Jalyn Helstad late in the game, but that was as close as they got.

Genna Bruns finished the game with eight points, including two threes, for the Blue Jays.

"We got a little sloppy towards the end, but it was a good team effort for us tonight," said Skunberg.

Freshmen Emily Jaeger paced the Coyotes with 18 points. The loss dropped Williston to 3-12 overall.

Up next for the Jays is a road game at Belcourt today. Turtle Mountain pulled off the upset of the season so far, stunning No. 1 Bismarck Century 55-54 on Friday night.

"Winning games on the road in the West Region is tough," Skunberg said. "We have to contend with their bigs tomorrow, limiting the amount of layups they get, and their second-chance points will be key for us."

Jamestown (8-8 overall) and Turtle Mountain (9-7) at both 7-7 in the West Region.

Jamestown 63, Williston 53

WHS 19 33 -- 52

JHS 37 26 -- 63

Williston: Jayln Helstad 13, Emily Jaeger 18, Jocelyn Lysne 11, Brooklyn Douglas 6.

Jamestown: Megan Gaffaney 21, Courtney Peterson 16, Bailey Lamp 11, Genna Bruns 8, Chloe Dunn 2, Megan Larson 4, Brandi Harrison 1.