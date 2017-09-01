Cardinals roll to 2-0
Fifth-ranked Carrington improved to 2-0 with a 34-8 win over Harvey-Wells County in Class A Region 2 action Friday night.
The Cardinals were balanced in the win as five different players found paydirt. Quarterback Payton Smith fired TD tosses to Trey Rosenau and Kolton Vetter.
Drew Page, Kaden Wolsky and Lucas Geiszler added scoring runs.
Carrington 34, Harvey-Wells County 8
C 7 7 7 13 -- 34
HWC 0 0 0 8 -- 8
Carrington: Drew Page 45 yard run (Kaden Wolsky kick)
Carrington: Trey Rosenau 10 pass from Payton Smith (Wolsky kick)
Carrington: Wolsky 34 run (Wolsky kick)
Carrington: Kolton Vetter 20 pass from Smith (Kick Blocked)
Carrington: Lucas Geiszler 54 run (Wolsky Kick)
HWC: Alex Meranda run (Lucas Raue run)
KC 40, Oakes 12
Senior quarterback Justin Six ran in three touchdowns and threw for a fourth, leading the Kidder County Wolves over Oakes in a Region 3 clash.
The Wolves led 24-0 at the half and scored 32 unanswered. Isaiah Harter and Jamison Magstadt churned out 132 yards and 114 yards on the ground for the winners, respectively.
Kidder County 40, Oakes 12
O 0 24 8 8 -- 40
KC 0 0 6 6 -- 12
KC: Justin Six 2 run (Isaiah Harter run).
KC: Six 6 run (Ethan Hager run).
KC: Six 24 run (Isaiah Harter run).
KC: Ty Biesterfeld 33 pass from Six (Six run).
O: Tyler Voightman 70 kick return (conversion failed).
O: Coy Awender 1 run (conversion failed).
KC: Parker Hager 13 run (Six run).
Records: KC 2-1, 2-0; Oakes 1-2, 0-1.
NGS 44, SB 6
The Imperials scored 44 unanswered points against the Mustangs, improving to 3-0 overall.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter junior running back Nathan Weigel accounted for three of the Imperials' six touchdowns. He got the snowball rolling in the first quarter, breaking loose for a 32-yard TD run.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 44, South Border 6
SB 0 0 0 6 -- 6
NGS 12 24 8 0 -- 44
NGS: Nathan Weigel 34 run (conversion failed).
NGS: Drew Weigel 32 pass from Jamison Fettig (conversion failed).
NGS: N. Weigel 25 run (Levi Lang pass from Fettig).
NGS: Ethan Kleppe 28 pass from Fettig (Fettig pass from N. Weigel).
NGS: Jacob Bitz 24 pass from N. Weigel (Colton Janula pass from N. Weigel).
NGS: Bitz 1 run (Bitz pass from N. Weigel).
SB: Mark Jochim 11 run (conversion failed).
Records: NGS 3-0, 2-0; SB 0-3, 0-2.
L-HMB 38, S-Z 8
The Lions topped the Clippers by 30 points in Linton Friday night.
Cole Baumiller had two TD passes for the Lions, who improved to 3-0.
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 38, Hankinson 8
LHMB: Chandler Nagel 59 pass from Cole Baumiller (run failed).
LHMB: Landon Twardoski touchdown.
LHMB: Lance Weiser 5 pass from Baumiller.
LHMB: 6-yard TD run
SZ: Tanner Goebel touchdown.
LHMB: Twardoski touchdown.
Records: L-HMB 3-0, 2-0; SZ 1-2, 0-2.
MPB 3, EKM 2
The Medina-Pingree-Buchanan volleyball team improved to 2-0 Thursday.
The Thunder stormed back to beat Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 3-2 after dropping the first two sets. M-P-B's Halle Uehran soared for 27 kills.
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 3, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 2
MPB 21 24 25 25 15
EKM 25 26 13 13 9
MPB leaders—Kills: Halle Uehran 27, Taylor Sabinash 17. Digs: Megan Moser 22, Janaya Huff 19. Aces: Moser 4, Hannah Bohl 3. Assists: Bohl 55.
LLM 3, NGS 0
The defending Class B champion Loboes swept the visiting Imperials Thursday.
Anna Holen collected 16 kills and 12 digs in the winning effort. Jackie Meiklejohn chipped in with 27 assists and four aces.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 0
NGS 15 15 19
LLM 25 25 25
LLM leaders: Aces: Jackie Meiklejohn 4. Kills: Anna Holen 16. Assists: Meiklejohn 27. Digs: Holen 12, Ellie Holen 10.