Cardinals roll to 2-0

Drew Page, Kaden Wolsky and Lucas Geiszler added scoring runs.

Carrington 34, Harvey-Wells County 8

C 7 7 7 13 -- 34

HWC 0 0 0 8 -- 8

Carrington: Drew Page 45 yard run (Kaden Wolsky kick)

Carrington: Trey Rosenau 10 pass from Payton Smith (Wolsky kick)

Carrington: Wolsky 34 run (Wolsky kick)

Carrington: Kolton Vetter 20 pass from Smith (Kick Blocked)

Carrington: Lucas Geiszler 54 run (Wolsky Kick)

HWC: Alex Meranda run (Lucas Raue run)

KC 40, Oakes 12

Senior quarterback Justin Six ran in three touchdowns and threw for a fourth, leading the Kidder County Wolves over Oakes in a Region 3 clash.

The Wolves led 24-0 at the half and scored 32 unanswered. Isaiah Harter and Jamison Magstadt churned out 132 yards and 114 yards on the ground for the winners, respectively.

Kidder County 40, Oakes 12

O 0 24 8 8 -- 40

KC 0 0 6 6 -- 12

KC: Justin Six 2 run (Isaiah Harter run).

KC: Six 6 run (Ethan Hager run).

KC: Six 24 run (Isaiah Harter run).

KC: Ty Biesterfeld 33 pass from Six (Six run).

O: Tyler Voightman 70 kick return (conversion failed).

O: Coy Awender 1 run (conversion failed).

KC: Parker Hager 13 run (Six run).

Records: KC 2-1, 2-0; Oakes 1-2, 0-1.

NGS 44, SB 6

The Imperials scored 44 unanswered points against the Mustangs, improving to 3-0 overall.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter junior running back Nathan Weigel accounted for three of the Imperials' six touchdowns. He got the snowball rolling in the first quarter, breaking loose for a 32-yard TD run.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 44, South Border 6

SB 0 0 0 6 -- 6

NGS 12 24 8 0 -- 44

NGS: Nathan Weigel 34 run (conversion failed).

NGS: Drew Weigel 32 pass from Jamison Fettig (conversion failed).

NGS: N. Weigel 25 run (Levi Lang pass from Fettig).

NGS: Ethan Kleppe 28 pass from Fettig (Fettig pass from N. Weigel).

NGS: Jacob Bitz 24 pass from N. Weigel (Colton Janula pass from N. Weigel).

NGS: Bitz 1 run (Bitz pass from N. Weigel).

SB: Mark Jochim 11 run (conversion failed).

Records: NGS 3-0, 2-0; SB 0-3, 0-2.

L-HMB 38, S-Z 8

The Lions topped the Clippers by 30 points in Linton Friday night.

Cole Baumiller had two TD passes for the Lions, who improved to 3-0.

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 38, Hankinson 8

LHMB: Chandler Nagel 59 pass from Cole Baumiller (run failed).

LHMB: Landon Twardoski touchdown.

LHMB: Lance Weiser 5 pass from Baumiller.

LHMB: 6-yard TD run

SZ: Tanner Goebel touchdown.

LHMB: Twardoski touchdown.

Records: L-HMB 3-0, 2-0; SZ 1-2, 0-2.

MPB 3, EKM 2

The Medina-Pingree-Buchanan volleyball team improved to 2-0 Thursday.

The Thunder stormed back to beat Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 3-2 after dropping the first two sets. M-P-B's Halle Uehran soared for 27 kills.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 3, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 2

MPB 21 24 25 25 15

EKM 25 26 13 13 9

MPB leaders—Kills: Halle Uehran 27, Taylor Sabinash 17. Digs: Megan Moser 22, Janaya Huff 19. Aces: Moser 4, Hannah Bohl 3. Assists: Bohl 55.

LLM 3, NGS 0

The defending Class B champion Loboes swept the visiting Imperials Thursday.

Anna Holen collected 16 kills and 12 digs in the winning effort. Jackie Meiklejohn chipped in with 27 assists and four aces.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 0

NGS 15 15 19

LLM 25 25 25

LLM leaders: Aces: Jackie Meiklejohn 4. Kills: Anna Holen 16. Assists: Meiklejohn 27. Digs: Holen 12, Ellie Holen 10.