Del Rio doesn’t regret playing Carr

Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told reporters that he wasn't second-guessing himself for allowing quarterback Derek Carr to remain in Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts despite holding a three-score advantage.

The Raiders already had clinched a playoff berth and were holding a 33-14 lead over the Colts before Carr sustained a fractured fibula on a sack by veteran linebacker Trent Cole.

"We felt we had to keep the pedal down on that opponent and that quarterback (Andrew Luck) in that game," Del Rio said, via the San Jose Mercury News. "You're talking about a team facing elimination. We knew they were going to give everything they had to close the game any way they could. And we were prepared for that.

"The question would be a little different if it was like, 'Coach, don't you think you got a little conservative there? What the heck, you let them come back.' And we'd be sitting here with a frown on our face because we wouldn't have won our 12th game. So I think ... I'll just leave it at that."

Quarterback Matt McGloin, who completed a 19-yard strike to Amari Cooper to seal Saturday's win, will start Sunday's game versus the Denver Broncos. Oakland can capture the AFC West title and a first-round bye with a win over the Broncos.

If a win over Denver is coupled with a loss by New England against Miami, the Raiders would be the top seed and the Super Bowl LI representative from the AFC would go through Oakland.

If the Raiders lose to Denver and Kansas City closes with a win over San Diego, the Raiders would be the No. 5 seed as a wild card and open on the road at Houston, champions of the AFC South.