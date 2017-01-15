Wild give up four-goal lead but pull out 5-4 win

Zucker, who also had an assist, scored his 11th goal of the season after a pass from Mikael Granlund, who had two assists, deflected off Kari Lehtonen's stick and then off Zucker's chest.

Minnesota (27-9-5), which blew a 4-0 first-period lead, also got goals from Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal, Matt Dumba and Chris Stewart. Darcy Kuemper stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Dallas (18-18-8) capped a run of four straight goals when John Klingberg, who also had two assists, scored on a power play with 8:47 remaining. Klingberg's wrist shot from near the Wild blue line deflected in off Ryan Suter.

The Stars also got goals from Antoine Roussel, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin, who added an assist.

Lehtonen stopped 26 of 28 shots in relief of starter Antti Niemi. Lehtonen left the ice with 1:00 remaining.

The Wild took an early lead when the puck deflected in off Stars defenseman Johnny Oduya 1:19 into the game. Niemi denied the initial shot from Zucker, but the rebound fell to Koivu, whose shot first deflected off Stephen Johns and then off Oduya's stick.

Koivu was credited with his 13th goal of the season.

Minnesota added two goals in the next 2:42 to lead 3-0 at 4:01 of the first period.

Staal made it 2-0 when he beat Niemi through his five-hole on a wrist shot from the right circle at 3:00. It was Staal's 15th goal of the season and it came with the Wild in a two-on-one.

Dumba gave the Wild a three-goal lead when he beat Niemi top shelf and far post on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 4:01 of the first period. Dumba's goal, his seventh of the season, ended Niemi's night.

Lehtonen relieved Niemi, who left the game having allowed three goals on three shots.

Stewart made it 4-0 when he scored on a tap-in at the near post 7:15 before the first intermission. Jordan Schroeder set up Stewart with a backhand pass from the left circle and all Stewart, who was left alone on the doorstep, had to do was tip the puck in, which he did.

Dallas got on the board with seven seconds left in the opening period when Roussel scored on a wrist shot from the slot off the rush. Radek Faksa fed Roussel, who finished for his seventh goal of the season to make it 4-1 after 20 minutes.

Hudler made it 4-2 when he scored his second goal with the Stars 2:20 into the second period off a rush. Hudler scored from the left circle off a pass from Devin Shore.

Seguin then scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season 6:06 into the second period, making it 4-3. Kuemper denied the initial shot by Jamie Benn from the right circle, but Seguin scored after the puck hit his right skate, finishing with a backhand.

Lehtonen denied Zach Parise on a breakaway with the Wild short-handed with 1:09 remaining in the second period.

Minnesota clung to a 4-3 lead after two periods.

NOTES: The Wild scratched RW Kurtis Gabriel and D Nate Prosser. ... The Stars scratched RW Adam Cracknell, LW Curtis McKenzie and D Patrik Nemeth, who was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday afternoon. Nemeth played four games during his stay in the AHL. ... Wild G Darcy Kuemper started for just the third time over Minnesota's past nine games. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after morning skate on Saturday that G Devan Dubnyk will start Sunday's game at Chicago to complete the back-to-back. ... Stars G Antti Niemi started his third consecutive game. ... Wild RW Jason Pominville played for Stars coach Lindy Ruff in Buffalo between 2003 and 2013. ... Dallas is ending a two-game homestand. ... Minnesota played its 41st game, marking the official halfway point of the regular season. ... The Wild and Stars played their third of five meetings this season.