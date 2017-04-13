Upon walking into the visiting clubhouse at Comerica Park, Haley was surprised to find himself receiving congratulations for a statistical feat rarely seen in the modern game.

“Everybody was like, ‘First save,’” the Rule 5 draft pick said. “I was like, ‘I don’t think so.’”

Turned out his teammates were right. Not since Brian Bass on April 9, 2008 at the Chicago White Sox had a Twins pitched secured the final 10 outs to convert a save.

These days, even a four-out save is considered an achievement of great import.

“Haley did a great job,” Twins starter Phil Hughes said after improving to 2-0. “For him to come in and not have to burn anybody else is probably something that won’t necessarily be written down on paper but it’s something that really saves those guys down there. Hat’s off to him for that.”

Rich Haley headed back home to California after watching his son make his second career outing over the weekend, but he should soon receive a care package including the ball Haley used to fan Nick Castellanos for his sixth and final strikeout as well as a couple of unused game tickets, courtesy of Twins director of team travel Mike Herman.

“Typical baseball stuff,” Haley said of those mementos. “Really, my job is to eat up innings. Whether we’re up or we’re down, those innings are getting used up and it keeps us moving in the right direction.”

The same could be said of Thursday’s three-homer, eight-walk outburst by the Twins offense. Avoiding a sweep and breaking even on the six-game road trip against a pair of division rivals, the Twins (6-3) moved back into a tie for first place in the American League Central.

For the second time in as many chances, they whacked multiple homers to grab a runaway win in a series finale on the road.

This time it was Robbie Grossman that tied the game with a two-run homer off Jordan Zimmermann in the third, while Max Kepler and Miguel Sano added mammoth three-run blasts off the sad carcass of Anibal Sanchez in the middle innings.

“One of the things we have to be patient with is we’ve got a lot of young guys in key spots in our lineup,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We’re going to have to grow through that, but they showed you what they can do when they’re swinging the bats well.”

Sano, who also homered Sunday in Chicago, also matched a career high with three walks in pushing his team-leading totals to three homers and 11 runs batted in. Thursday’s bomb, estimated at 440 feet, cleared the 420-foot sign in center field with ease.

Sano’s longest clout at Target Field remains the 453-foot homer he hit on Sept. 19, 2015 against the Los Angeles Angels. Kepler’s shot off the facing of the second deck in right was estimated at 422 feet.

Eddie Rosario made up for a costly misplay in the second, when he failed to glove Jose Iglesias’ sinking liner that went for an RBI double. His two-out single in the fourth put the Twins ahead to stay.

Hughes, meanwhile, bobbed and weaved through 5⅔ solid innings. Pitching to the scoreboard with an 11-2 lead, the veteran right-hander gave up a two-run homer to Justin Upton in the sixth and left with a 3.86 earned run average through two starts.

Working around a diminished fastball that reached 90 mph just once after the third, Hughes still managed to mix his pitches well enough to record five strikeouts and 10 swing-and-miss strikes. The biggest of those was a full-count strikeout of Iglesias with a four-run lead and trouble looming in the fifth.

Catcher Chris Gimenez grabbed the darting cutter Iglesias swung through and made a strong throw to nab Jacoby Jones on an attempted steal of second.

“That was massive,” Hughes said. “That was a big turning point in the game. It may not have appeared it just because it was kind of an innocent situation, but that could have gone pretty bad, pretty quick.”

It was just the fifth win for the Twins in their past 22 meetings with the Tigers. All nine batters in the Twins’ lineup had at least one hit.

