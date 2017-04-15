Santana, Twins blank White Sox in dominating win

Retiring 18 straight to close out his ninth career shutout (and second with the Twins), the veteran right-hander lowered his season earned run average to 0.41. Omar Narvaez had the only hit off Santana, a one-out double in the third, and Avisail Garcia’s leadoff walk in the fourth was the only other base runner.

Santana, who also threw a two-hit shutout of the Oakland A’s last July 6, needed 107 pitches (75 strikes) to go the distance. Saturday he struck out eight.

Meanwhile, maybe Jorge Polanco should hit cleanup more often.

Saturday marked the first time in 32 years that the Twins had batted their starting shortstop in the No. 4 slot. That dated to June 4, 1985, against the Toronto Blue Jays, when current Twins broadcaster Roy Smalley hit cleanup as their shortstop for the 73rd and final time since 1978.

Before that, you’ll find just two other Twins who started at shortstop while batting cleanup: Pete Mackanin on July 14, 1980, and Leo Cardenas, who performed the feat twice in 1971.

Polanco’s run-scoring single up the middle was the fourth straight Twins hit to start Saturday’s game against White Sox ace left-hander Jose Quintana (0-3). Robbie Grossman started the five-run first with a sharp double to left, and the fun didn’t stop until Max Kepler had ripped a two-run triple and 11 Twins in all had batted.

Polanco, 23, is the youngest shortstop to hit cleanup in Twins history. Smalley was 25 the first time he was entrusted with that responsibility on Aug. 29, 1979. Mackanin was 28 and Cardenas 32 when they got the opportunity.