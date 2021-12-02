Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Burgum.png
North Dakota
PBS journalist sits down with Gov. Burgum for new series focused on forging consensus
"I wanted to shatter the cliche of 'flyover country,'" said PBS host Alexander Heffner
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
DSC_0010.JPG
Prep
Valley City State volleyball team has 'North Dakota in common'
The women's volleyball roster at Valley City State University is almost entirely from North Dakota.
1h ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Jake Wallin.jpg
North Dakota
Body cam video shows slain Fargo officer was 'nanosecond' away from firing on gunman
Officer Jake Wallin is seen unholstering his weapon in the video, according to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.
8h ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Hochhalter Lunzman
Sports
Jamestown Eagles preparing for 2023 Class AA state tourney
The Eagles are going for their first state title since they won the Class A title in 2002.
2h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Latest Headlines
News, sports, opinion, and more

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
18h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
20h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
17h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
13h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

StormTracker Weather
StormTracker Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracking the t-storm chance later today
45m ago
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Sometimes, severe storms occur in cool and stable air
This is known as "elevated convection" because the conditions which cause the storm are formed in this higher layer.
3h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Sun dogs in summer?
In the summer, the sun dog effect can be achieved by thin cirrus clouds at 20,000 to 30,000 feet.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
More top news
Capture.PNG11222.PNG
Fargo
Before Dewey was a star, his future wife was a singing sensation on WDAY
A note from the daughter of longtime WDAY weatherman Dewey Bergquist. And what a door that opened for a great unknown gem at WDAY.
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Carlos Correa’s single in 10th gives Twins 4-3 walk-off win over Mariners
Solders6dogs.jpg
Fargo
Fargo Officer Jake Wallin's legacy living on through Minnesota nonprofit
Apt Fire 1a.jpg
Fargo
2022 fire at Fargo shooter's apartment now part of BCI investigation, fire chief says
WDAY News has learned new information about contact Mohamad Barakat had with Fargo firefighters and law enforcement nearly one year ago when he had a fire inside his old Fargo apartment.
12h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
New Jersey man sentenced for involvement in smuggling attempt across U.S.-Canada border
He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
13h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
PHOTO: City of Minot Sign
Columns
Port: Why did North Dakota's first lesbian elected official appoint an anti-gay activist?
Minot city council member Carrie Evans led the charge to revive a human relations committee amid a furious backlash from anti-gay activists. Then she appointed one of those activists to the committee.
14h ago
 · 
By  Rob Port

ADVERTISEMENT

OBITUARIES
64beabe2a8f92007a8dc2f02.jpg
Gerald “Bud” Carlson, Jr.
20h ago
64bea734c26b2f7fcea9c342.jpg
Verna Kauk
20h ago
Kenneth Ostby
21h ago
Terry “Tex” Geerdes
2d ago
Gerald “Bud” Carlson Jr.
3d ago
64b84497a8f92007a8d45601.jpg
James Klein
5d ago
Today's Poll

Learn about these polls here.

Government and Politics
guns.jpg
Exclusive
North Dakota wrote exception into state law for binary trigger used by Fargo shooter
Lawmakers said they wanted to clarify that the device was legal. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the binary trigger effectively turned Mohamad Barakat's long rifle in a machine gun.
DSC04367.JPG
Event marks multi-million dollar projects to expand high-speed internet in North Dakota
McFeely: Burgum close to qualifying for Republican presidential debates
Port: Doug Burgum jumps into culture war with Jason Aldean T-shirt
Crime and Courts
A courtroom gavel
  1. Man arrested for stabbing incident at America's Best Value Inn in Grand Forks
  2. Canadian man sentenced to 24 years in prison for international drug crimes
  3. Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shoots armed individual during traffic stop conflict in Bullhead
Business
JSSP Bus News
Business
Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown
1d ago
Oakes field day.jpg
Business
NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Hugo’s Family Marketplace launches MDA Make Your Move campaign
1d ago
Get Local
College Sports
010923.S.FF.NDSUfootball
Dom Izzo’s 2023 Missouri Valley preseason poll and all-conference teams
The top league in FCS will have a facelift this year; with an additional school and some top players moving on.
Hayden Brown
Jimmies' Hayden Brown playing for Traverse City Splitters
Jimmies women's hoops host future players at Elite Camp
Jamestown Eagles struggle in 8-1 loss to Anoka
Prep Sports
warm weather bike ride 031922.jpg
Prep
Ready, set, bike: Community Bike Ride to be held next week
3d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Soldiers.jpg
Prep
Jason Bitz having fun in his 20th slow-pitch, softball season
4d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
IMG_4990.JPG
Prep
Blue Jay coaches reward the work, still want kids to 'be kids'
6d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Orr pitch
Prep
Jamestown Eagles end skid with 5-3 win over Detroit Lakes
Jul 16
 · 
By  Max O'Neill

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture
New Rockford Ambulance tires.jpg
New Rockford Community Ambulance Services gets grant for soy-based tires
The grant is from the North Dakota Soybean Council.
IMG_7689.JPG
Iowa brothers use Farming Simulator profits to purchase $2 million in farmland
Journey from high school to diesel technician can be a quick one
Consider annual forages and cover crops when hay production is down
Education
JSSP School News
  1. Applications sought for US Senate Youth Program
  2. Stutsman County Farm Bureau awards scholarships
  3. Leppert graduates from South Dakota State University
North Dakota
  1. Valley City police identify man found in Sheyenne River
  2. Doing 'the hard thing' took Stuart Munsch from Oakes, N.D., to the Navy's top ranks
  3. Silver Alert canceled for missing Valley City man
Health
7-19-23EBTSign-2.jpg
'Food stamps are vital for South Dakotans,' say former SNAP benefit recipients
Former food stamp recipients went to the U.S. Capitol to ask South Dakota legislators to prioritize SNAP benefits
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Perspective and the Present Moment: A Conversation With My Brother
Canadian wildfire smoke spurs another air quality warning for NW Minn.
Rural EMS plagued by federal reimbursements, staffing shortages
opinion
JSSP Letter to Editor
Letters
Burgum sees things as a billionaire businessman, not as working people
17h ago
 · 
By  Landis Larson, president, North Dakota AFL-CIO; Mark Fromke, Northern Valley Labor Council, AFL-CIO; Eric Brekke, Northern Plains United Labor Council, AFL-CIO; and Clay Nagel, Missouri Slope Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO
Black raspberries in a silver bowl.
Columns
Picking fruit, though potentially 'berry' painful, yields tasty rewards
1d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Jim Shaw
Columns
Shaw: A dark day in Fargo
2d ago
 · 
By  Jim Shaw
JSSP Bravos
Editorials
Bravo to announced inductees for UJ Athletic Hall of Fame
3d ago

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
Purpose club.jpg
  1. NDSU Extension co-hosting Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club
  2. Veeder: Country kids on bikes
  3. Pair of 'roving rabbis' visiting North Dakota to connect with local Jews
Northland Outdoors
010120 highlights-pronghorn population increase.jpg
  1. Game and Fish announces significant reduction in North Dakota pronghorn licenses
  2. Dokken: Prime blueberry-picking time is at hand in the North Country
  3. North Dakota’s fish stocking program results from ‘an amazing partnership’
The Vault
Strike petition.png
  1. How the Midwest saved Ringling Bros.’ 1938 circus season
  2. Minot explosion 'resembled ... an atomic bomb'
  3. 'On the Case with Paula Zahn' airs episode about 1986 Nancy Daugherty murder case
Podcasts
JamestownMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-ReMax.jpg
  1. Jamestown Sun Minute
  2. Dickinson Press Minute
  3. The Rink Live
Special Sections
agweek_logo_squared.png
Agweek
Progress 2023 promo image.jpg
The 2023 Progress Edition from The Jamestown Sun
Mar 14
RinkLive21-Logo-300x300.png
The Rink Live
dakota spotlight featured content preview.jpg
Dakota Spotlight
Dec 2, 2021