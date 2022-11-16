Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BARNES COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
'The Lost Bridge' program set at Barnes County Museum
Bennett Kubischta will speak at the June 15 presentation in Valley City.
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
2 to speak at Barnes County museum on new book on April 27
“Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life" tells the story of a woman who lived in Valley City.
Apr 19
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
'The Lost Bridge' focus of next Barnes County lecture series
Bennett Kubischta will speak at the April 20 presentation in Valley City.
Apr 18
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
North Dakota man who digs at outhouse sites to present program in VC
He said he began digging through the trash dump in the shelterbelt on the family farm at age 6.
Feb 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
'A Child’s View of WWII' to be presented at Barnes County museum
The Nazi occupation of Knaben, Norway, will be featured in this lecture.
Jan 11
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
'Banned Books, Libraries and Intellectual Freedom' topic of VC program
The free program is planned on Nov. 21 at the Barnes County Museum.
Nov 16, 2022
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Cannabis topic at Barnes County Museum lecture on Nov. 16
The museum is located in Valley City.
Nov 9, 2022
JSSP Club News
Community
Barnes County Historical Society to hold meeting
The group meets in Valley City.
Nov 7, 2022
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Anderson to speak on player pianos in Barnes County lecture series
The program will be on Oct. 20 at the Barnes County Museum in Valley City.
Oct 18, 2022
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Jam session planned at museum in Valley City
The free event is on Aug. 6
Aug 3, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

JSSP Events and Happenings
Local
McDonough speaking on public health at Barnes County Museum
The program is on June 16 in Valley City.
Jun 15, 2022
JSSP Club News
Community
Barnes County Historical Society sets meeting, lecture
Annual meeting will be followed by speaker.
Jun 8, 2022
JSSP Events and Happenings
Local
Authors to speak on policy book at Barnes County Museum
The program is on May 26 in Valley City.
May 22, 2022
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT