Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, July 25
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
North Dakota
South Dakota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bison Media Zone
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
WDAY+
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BARNES COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Community
'The Lost Bridge' program set at Barnes County Museum
Bennett Kubischta will speak at the June 15 presentation in Valley City.
Community
2 to speak at Barnes County museum on new book on April 27
“Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life" tells the story of a woman who lived in Valley City.
Apr 19
Community
'The Lost Bridge' focus of next Barnes County lecture series
Bennett Kubischta will speak at the April 20 presentation in Valley City.
Apr 18
Community
North Dakota man who digs at outhouse sites to present program in VC
He said he began digging through the trash dump in the shelterbelt on the family farm at age 6.
Feb 8
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Community
'A Child’s View of WWII' to be presented at Barnes County museum
The Nazi occupation of Knaben, Norway, will be featured in this lecture.
Jan 11
Community
'Banned Books, Libraries and Intellectual Freedom' topic of VC program
The free program is planned on Nov. 21 at the Barnes County Museum.
Nov 16, 2022
Community
Cannabis topic at Barnes County Museum lecture on Nov. 16
The museum is located in Valley City.
Nov 9, 2022
Community
Barnes County Historical Society to hold meeting
The group meets in Valley City.
Nov 7, 2022
Community
Anderson to speak on player pianos in Barnes County lecture series
The program will be on Oct. 20 at the Barnes County Museum in Valley City.
Oct 18, 2022
Community
Jam session planned at museum in Valley City
The free event is on Aug. 6
Aug 3, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Local
McDonough speaking on public health at Barnes County Museum
The program is on June 16 in Valley City.
Jun 15, 2022
Community
Barnes County Historical Society sets meeting, lecture
Annual meeting will be followed by speaker.
Jun 8, 2022
Local
Authors to speak on policy book at Barnes County Museum
The program is on May 26 in Valley City.
May 22, 2022
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.