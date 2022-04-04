Progress Jamestown 2022
"Jamestown has it" is the theme for the Jamestown Sun's 2022 "Progress Edition." The project features small businesses in our community, touching on unique shopping, dining and cultural experiences.
The Wentlands have operated the business for 37 years.
Cheryl Fowler opened her boutique in 2018.
Handpick'd Boutique is a women's clothing shop offering a variety of styles to local shoppers.
Bonnie Hansen decided to open a small restaurant in Warehouse West in 2018.
The Arts Center offers programming for children and adults.
Gun & Reel has been in Jamestown since 1953.
The restaurant offers pasta, steaks and seafood.
The Sapphire Gallery in Jamestown features artwork from more than 20 different North Dakota-based artists.
Chefs at Sabir's Buffalo Grill make food from scratch.
Keller thanks advertisers for participating in the annual Progress Edition.
The Small Business Administration defines small businesses as firms with less than 500 employees.
More than 75 consignors have goods at the store in Jamestown.
Jonny B’s Brickhouse offers wood-fired pizzas, lavash, traditional and boneless wings, homemade pizza rolls, salads, burgers, wraps, desserts and tap beer among other items.
This section contains stories and images from our advertisers.
The Home Design Center is a popular place for Jamestown and surrounding area residents to go when approaching a home design project.
The Internship Reimbursement Program helped employers hire 14 interns in 2021.
Thank you to these sponsors of this year's Progress Edition, "Jamestown has it"
Dan Poland Machine provides fabrication, plasma cutting, welding, repair, crane, millwright and service truck services as well as a large selection of steel and parts to the Jamestown area.
Exceptional customer service is a core belief of the staff.
Valley Plains Equipment offers a wide variety of machinery to potential customers.
West End accepts iron, cast iron, copper, brass, aluminum, lead, car bodies, aluminum cans and batteries, according to its website.
From guns to scooters and other items, the business carries a range of equipment.
A request to build a new North Dakota State Hospital was made during the last legislative session and was in the governor’s budget
Many services are available.
Central Sales Inc. also has a location in Casselton, North Dakota.