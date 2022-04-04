Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Progress Jamestown 2022


"Jamestown has it" is the theme for the Jamestown Sun's 2022 "Progress Edition." The project features small businesses in our community, touching on unique shopping, dining and cultural experiences.

Warehouse West frame shop portrait with Tank 021622.jpg
Business
Photo Frame Gallery offers custom frame work
The Wentlands have operated the business for 37 years.
National Buffalo Museum one 020822.jpg
Business
National Buffalo Museum Store sells bison-themed merchandise
comforts of home trish two 020922.jpg
Business
Comforts of Home Quilting more 'traditional,' owner says
Warehouse West 6 irish goods owner 021022.jpg
Business
Ladies View offers clothing, products from Ireland
Cheryl Fowler opened her boutique in 2018.
Apr 4, 2022
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
hand pickd boutique 030822.jpg
Business
Handpick'd Boutique shopping for its Jamestown 'family'
Handpick'd Boutique is a women's clothing shop offering a variety of styles to local shoppers.
Apr 3, 2022
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Warehouse West one owner 021022.jpg
Business
Comfort offers lunches, gifts in a quiet setting
Bonnie Hansen decided to open a small restaurant in Warehouse West in 2018.
Apr 3, 2022
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
blessings by carla new portrait 030722.jpg
Business
Blessings by Carla a lifelong dream for Sayler
Carla Sayler credits God for her business.
Apr 2, 2022
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
The Arts Center mindy 021722.jpg
Local
Arts Center offers new programming to bring more people in
The Arts Center offers programming for children and adults.
Apr 2, 2022
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
gun and reel sports gary dockter 030322.jpg
Business
Gun & Reel a one-stop store for power sports, sporting goods
Gun & Reel has been in Jamestown since 1953.
Apr 1, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova

ADVERTISEMENT

davonis the owner 020922.jpg
Business
Davoni's offers variety of homemade Italian food
The restaurant offers pasta, steaks and seafood.
Apr 1, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
PROGRESS 22 sapphire gallery 030922.jpg
Business
Sapphire Gallery and Custom Framing showcasing local artists
The Sapphire Gallery in Jamestown features artwork from more than 20 different North Dakota-based artists.
Mar 31, 2022
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
sabirs owner n chef 020922.jpg
Business
Sabir's Buffalo Grill offers everyday dining
Chefs at Sabir's Buffalo Grill make food from scratch.
Mar 30, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
rob keller
Opinion
Jamestown still has it!
Keller thanks advertisers for participating in the annual Progress Edition.
Mar 30, 2022
first avenue in downtown jamestown busy two 032522.jpg
Local
Small businesses enhance, make communities more diverse
The Small Business Administration defines small businesses as firms with less than 500 employees.
Mar 30, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
junk in the trunk chantel n denise three 020322.jpg
Business
Junk in the Trunk filled with second-hand treasures
More than 75 consignors have goods at the store in Jamestown.
Mar 30, 2022
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
jonny bs brickhouse 021522.jpg
Business
Jonny B's Brickhouse gives back to community, uses local items
Jonny B’s Brickhouse offers wood-fired pizzas, lavash, traditional and boneless wings, homemade pizza rolls, salads, burgers, wraps, desserts and tap beer among other items.
Mar 30, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Load More





SPONSORED

This section contains stories and images from our advertisers.

home design center 031723.jpg
Business
Home Design Center is a 'one-stop shop' for Jamestown
The Home Design Center is a popular place for Jamestown and surrounding area residents to go when approaching a home design project.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
DSA Aerial.jpg
Business
Midwest AgEnergy
The business is located in industrial park at Spiritwood.
Apr 4, 2022
collins aerospace building 032222.jpg
Business
JSDC incentives give Jamestown advantage over other cities
The Internship Reimbursement Program helped employers hire 14 interns in 2021.
Apr 4, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
jetstream crew 031722.jpg
Business
Jetstream Car Wash has car washes, fuel, snacks
The business is located in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022
metro plains 2022.jpg
Business
Metro Plains manages housing units
Metro Plains manages several of them in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022
infinity building grills 031422.jpg
Business
Infinity Building Services sells grills
The business is located in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jamestown has it" - Sponsored images
Thank you to these sponsors of this year's Progress Edition, "Jamestown has it"
Mar 17, 2022
unison bank 031722

MORE SPONSORED
dan poland and brett 031722.jpg
Business
Dan Poland Machine changes ownership, offering same services
Dan Poland Machine provides fabrication, plasma cutting, welding, repair, crane, millwright and service truck services as well as a large selection of steel and parts to the Jamestown area.
Apr 4, 2022
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
matt perkins medicine shoppe progress 031722.jpg
Business
Matt Perkins is owner of Medicine Shoppe
Exceptional customer service is a core belief of the staff.
Apr 4, 2022
valley plains equipment 031722.jpg
Business
Valley Plains Equipment expanding its selection for customers
Valley Plains Equipment offers a wide variety of machinery to potential customers.
Apr 3, 2022
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
west end heavy equipment 031022.jpg
Business
West End no longer in fur, hide business
West End accepts iron, cast iron, copper, brass, aluminum, lead, car bodies, aluminum cans and batteries, according to its website.
Apr 3, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
gun and reel sports scooter selection 030822.jpg
Business
Gun & Reel Sports has a variety of sporting goods
From guns to scooters and other items, the business carries a range of equipment.
Apr 3, 2022
state hospital rosalee one 031522.jpg
Local
New State Hospital would improve patient outcomes, staff satisfaction
A request to build a new North Dakota State Hospital was made during the last legislative session and was in the governor’s budget
Apr 2, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
unison bank 031722
Business
Unison Bank provides friendly service
Quality products are available.
Apr 2, 2022
home design team from 112921
Business
Home Design Center helps with projects from start to completion
Many services are available.
Apr 2, 2022
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
haut funeral home.jpg
Business
Haut Funeral Home is family owned and operated.
The funeral home was established in 1909.
Apr 2, 2022
Central Sales progress 2022.jpg
Business
Central Sales planning new dealership near I-94
Central Sales Inc. also has a location in Casselton, North Dakota.
Apr 1, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Load More