Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Agronomy tours highlight Carrington Research Extension Center field day

The tour is scheduled on July 18.

crops field day 2023.jpg
Juan Osorno, professor in the Department of Plant Sciences at NDSU, speaks to visitors at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center's 2022 field day.
Contributed / NDSU
July 01, 2023 at 5:02 AM

Crop agronomics, pest management and safety are among the topics that will be covered during the annual field day Tuesday, July 18, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

“This is our premier summer event to showcase the center’s research and education programs,” says Mike Ostlie, CREC director and agronomist.

“Two crop tours will give participants an opportunity to view research trials and receive current production information,” says Greg Endres, Extension agronomist at the CREC. Speakers primarily will be NDSU crop scientists and Extension specialists.

MORE AGRICULTURE NEWS

The first tour will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Participants can learn about:

  • NDSU crop breeder updates on spring wheat, dry bean and pulse crops.
  • Using precision ag for weed management in corn.
  • Soybean and canola status in North Dakota: production and impact in and beyond the state.

The second crop tour will run from 1:15 to 3 p.m. Specific topics are:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Grain bin safety and rescue demonstration.
  • Stop the Bleed training. Preregistration is required at  ag/crec-field-day .
  • Unlocking and discovering NDAWN weather station capabilities.
  • Demonstration of harvest weed seed control with a combine-mounted seed destructor.

In addition to the agronomy tours, field day visitors will have the opportunity to attend tours on northern hardy fruit, beef cattle and sustainable agriculture.
For more information, contact the center at 701-652-2951 or visit ndsu.ag/crec-field-day .

What To Read Next
JSSP Bus News
Business
Neighborhood Revitalization Program available in Jamestown
1d ago
Oakes field day.jpg
Business
NDSU Oakes Irrigation Research Site field day set for Aug. 3
1d ago
JSSP Bus News
Business
Applications sought for fall JSDC Internship Reimbursement Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media