Agronomy tours highlight Carrington Research Extension Center field day

Crop agronomics, pest management and safety are among the topics that will be covered during the annual field day Tuesday, July 18, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

“This is our premier summer event to showcase the center’s research and education programs,” says Mike Ostlie, CREC director and agronomist.

“Two crop tours will give participants an opportunity to view research trials and receive current production information,” says Greg Endres, Extension agronomist at the CREC. Speakers primarily will be NDSU crop scientists and Extension specialists.

The first tour will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Participants can learn about:



NDSU crop breeder updates on spring wheat, dry bean and pulse crops.

Using precision ag for weed management in corn.

Soybean and canola status in North Dakota: production and impact in and beyond the state.

The second crop tour will run from 1:15 to 3 p.m. Specific topics are:

Grain bin safety and rescue demonstration.

Stop the Bleed training. Preregistration is required at ag/crec-field-day .

Unlocking and discovering NDAWN weather station capabilities.

Demonstration of harvest weed seed control with a combine-mounted seed destructor.

In addition to the agronomy tours, field day visitors will have the opportunity to attend tours on northern hardy fruit, beef cattle and sustainable agriculture.

For more information, contact the center at 701-652-2951 or visit ndsu.ag/crec-field-day .

