Business

Anytime Fitness celebrates new location in Buffalo Mall

The business relocated within the mall.

Anytime Fitness Ribbon Cutting.jpg
Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Anytime Fitness to celebrate its new location in the Buffalo Mall at 2400 8th Ave. SW. Anytime Fitness is a 24-hour full-access gym with personal training. For questions about Anytime Fitness, call 701-252-4142. For more information on ribbon cuttings, contact Emily Bivens by emailing director@jamestownchamber.com or call the chamber at 701-252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
Today at 10:26 AM
