Anytime Fitness celebrates new location in Buffalo Mall

Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Anytime Fitness to celebrate its new location in the Buffalo Mall at 2400 8th Ave. SW. Anytime Fitness is a 24-hour full-access gym with personal training. For questions about Anytime Fitness, call 701-252-4142. For more information on ribbon cuttings, contact Emily Bivens by emailing director@jamestownchamber.com or call the chamber at 701-252-4830.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce